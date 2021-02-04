Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2021 -- Depression treatment has gained traction with an increase in the incidences of anxiety. Depression is also a common case, with constant worry, restlessness, and trouble with concentration as its symptoms. There are various types of disorders, and depression is one of them.



Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), also known as clinical depression, is a condition that impacts behavior and mood as well as physical functions, like appetite and sleep. It is among the most common mental health condition, and studies suggest that almost 7% of the adults in the United States suffered from the disease in 2017.



Depression Treatment Market Drivers

The market is majorly driven by the rising prevalence of mental health issues and disorders like anxiety disorder and depression. It is one of the significant contributing factors boosting the global depression treatment market. The rise in the elderly population prone to mental health disorders such as Alzheimer's, trauma is also acting as a key factor for the global Depression Treatment Market. The demand for depression treatment products has extensively increased due to the minimal side effects associated with different drug classes like antidepressants. The increasing geriatric population who are more susceptible to depression and surging prevalence of anxiety disorders, along with phobias and generalized anxiety disorder, are contributing toward the rising demand for antidepressants to treat mental illnesses during the forecast period.



Depression Treatment Market Regional Landscape

North America occupied the largest market share of depression treatment. The dominance of North America in the Depression Treatment Market is majorly due to a large number of the population suffering from mental health issues such as anxiety, stress-related disorder, and depression. Another factor bolstering the market share is the easy accessibility of antidepressants in the region. The Asia Pacific region is another significant market for Depression Treatment Market. This region has a major potential to make a substantial contribution to the market, owing to the presence of key players who are continuously focusing on strategies associated with mergers and acquisitions to expand the market.



Depression Treatment Market Key participants include Pfizer, Inc., AstraZeneca, Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Eily, Lilly, and Company, Allergan Plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Intellipharmaceutics International, Inc., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., H.Lundbeck A/S, and Apotex, Inc., among others.



Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Antidepressants

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)

Selective Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs)

Serotonin Modulators

Tricyclic & Tetracyclic Antidepressants

Atypical Antidepressants

Antipsychotics

Others



Depression Treatment Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Major Depressive Disorder (MDD)

Bipolar Disorder

Postpartum Depression

Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD)

Dysthymic Disorder

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)

Others



Depression Treatment Market End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

NGOs

Mental Health Centers

Asylums

Others



Depression Treatment Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online