Depth Analysis of Video Surveillance Market - Country Wise Forecast, Market Share, Trends,2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- The Asia Pacific video surveillance market has shown remarkable progress in the recent years and is also showing attractive market potential for the future. Demand for video surveillance is increasing due to the rising demand for high quality images. Video surveillance has proved to be a huge crime deterrent and is being adopted by security and law enforcement agencies across the region. China has the dominating position in terms of market share in the Asia Pacific region followed by Japan and South Korea. The market in India holds immense growth opportunities owing to developments in the country.



In this report, the Asia Pacific video surveillance market has been segmented into two major categories, on the basis of product types i.e. cameras, NVRs, DVRs, servers and software and on the basis of end users into education, retail, healthcare, government, transportation, business and financial services, manufacturing and others. The market has been further segmented by the key countries in the Asia Pacific region, namely, China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and others.



The Asia Pacific video surveillance market is driven by factors such as increasing security needs, decreasing cost of equipments and emerging new megapixel solutions. The increasing investment by the central and state governments and the increasing demand for high quality images will also act as drivers for the Asia Pacific video surveillance market.



Some of the key players dominating the Asia Pacific video surveillance market are Axis Communications, Milestone Systems, March Networks Corporation, Vivotek Inc., GE Security, Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, DvTel, Mobotix AG, Honeywell, Bosch Security Systems, Pelco Inc., GeoVision Inc. and Iomniscient.



One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing security concerns. The Global Video Surveillance market has also been witnessing the increasing demand of high-quality images. However, the lack of standardization could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Axis Communications AB, Bosch Security Systems Inc., Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., and Panasonic System Networks Co. Ltd



report: Arecont Vision LLC, Avigilon Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Exacq Technologies Inc., Genetec Inc., H3C Technologies Co. Ltd, March Networks Corp., Milestone Systems A/S, Mobotix AG, NICE Systems Inc., Samsung Techwin Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric S.A., and Sony Electronics Inc.



Commenting on the report, an analyst from TechNavio's IT Security team said: ''Over the last few years, there has been a steady demand for high megapixel cameras. As a result, vendors in the Global Video Surveillance market have been increasing their product range of high-definition (HD) cameras. Vendors such as Arecont Vision and Avigilon have cameras with more than 20 mega pixels in their product portfolio. In addition, the vast majority of vendors in the market have started offering HD resolution cameras with wide dynamic range and low light capabilities.''



According to the report, recently, the occurrence and nature of security breaches and security attacks has increased considerably. Globally, robbery, theft, shoplifting, and terrorist attacks are increasing and in order to curb such anti-social activities, governments as well as large enterprises across the globe are increasing their adoption of video surveillance cameras. Also, many governments have passed stringent regulations to install video surveillance cameras in places such as hypermarkets, hospitals, airports, railway stations, hotels, malls, etc. These regulations are aimed to provide enhanced security and to curb anti-social activities.



