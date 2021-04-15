Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2021 -- The Depth Filtration Market estimating the current size and exhaustive research was conducted to collect information on the market as well as its peer and parent markets. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research.



According MarketsandMarkets™ Research – The report "Depth Filtration Market by Media Type (Cellulose, Activated Carbon), Product (Capsule, Sheet, Module), Application(Final Product Processing (Biologics), cell Clarification, Viral Clearance, Operation Scale (Manufacturing, Lab) – Global Forecast to 2025", is estimated to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2019 to USD 2.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.



The growth of Depth Filtration Market is majorly driven by factors such as the growing adoption of disposable filters and benefits such as ease of use and low cost of media and filters. However, factors such as the requirement of high capital investments for setting up production facilities are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=143876285



Geographical View in-detailed:



Segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle-East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of 38.0% of the global depth filtration market, followed by Europe, with a share of 29.2%. The large share of the North American region can be attributed to a large number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the region and the presence of a well-established healthcare market. The Asia Pacific market, on the other hand, is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing research and development by pharmaceutical companies in China, India, and Japan are likely to support the growth of this market.



Global Key Leaders:



The major companies operating in the global depth filtration market include Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), 3M (US), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Porvair Filtration Group (UK), ErtelAlsop (US), Amazon Filters Ltd. (UK), Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. (US), Donaldson Comany, Inc. (US), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics (France), Clariance Technique (Australia), Repligen Corporation (US), Microfilt India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Graver Technologies (US), Gusmer Enterprises (US), Filtrox AG (Switzerland), Pure Process (UK), Membrane Solutions (US), Allied Filter Systems Ltd. (UK), Pentair (US), Membracon (UK), and Phenomenex (US)



Danaher Corporation (US) is the leading player in the global depth filtration market owing to its broad range of products in depth filtration. The sale of the company's separation, filtration, and purification technologies have witnessed high demand from the biopharmaceutical industry in Western Europe, North America, and other high-growth markets, particularly in the Asia Pacific region. The company is focusing on expanding its presence in Europe and the Asia Pacific region to maintain its leadership position.



Merck KGaA (Germany) has over 50 years of expertise with leading products in the market. The company has been providing depth filters and media in this market through its Millistak, Clarisolve, and Opticap series. Merck has expanded its position as the most profitable technology and solutions supplier in the depth filtration industry by offering leading-edge products for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=143876285