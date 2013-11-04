DePuy Hip Replacement Information Page Is Added to UnitedProfessionals.com

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Danziger & De Llano, LLP, a personal injury law firm that aims to help businesses, individuals, and families obtain justice, recently announced the launch of a new page on its website, UnitedProfessionals.com. The new page, located at http://www.unitedprofessionals.org/depuy-hip-replacement-lawsuit-hire-our-depuy-lawyers/, aims to help people affected by DePuy ASR Hip Implants.



As http://unitedprofessionals.org/depuy-hip-replacement-lawsuit-hire-our-depuy-lawyers/ explains, DePuy Orthopedic’s metal hip implant was one of the most popular choices for hip replacement surgeries from 2005 to 2010. However, it was recalled due to a number of failures and complications reported by patients who used it. These symptoms included implant failure; high levels of metal in the bloodstream; tissue damage and tissue death; benign tumors formed in the surgical region; and severe pain in the thigh, hip, and groin.



“A hip implant is expected to last on average fifteen years, but many patients whose implant used the DePuy ASR metal hip implant were found to need replacement implants within just a few years of their surgery,” stated the article. “However, by 2008, the FDA had received hundreds of complaints.”



DePuy Orthopedics started warning doctors about the dangers of the ASR hip implant, stating specifically that patients who were short or had weak bones reported the most problems. By the time product was officially recalled, almost 100,000 patients were outfitted with the hip. All of the complications that the patients experienced were difficult, painful, and expensive to treat.



For over 20 years, Danziger and De Llano, LLP has helped victims regain control of their lives, especially if big drug and medical device companies affected them negatively. The law firm is best known for its respectful, considerate, and caring attitude towards its clients. In addition to fighting to secure just compensation for its clients, Danziger and De Llano, LLP answers questions for those who have not yet experienced symptoms.



“Medical devices such as hip implants are supposed to enhance and improve patients’ lives, not make them sick,” noted the article. “The DePuy ASR caused expensive, painful medical problems, and if you were a victim of their negligence then they are responsible for compensating you for your expenses, your pain and your suffering.”



Individuals interested in learning more about Danziger and De Llano, LLP and its work can visit http://www.unitedprofessionals.org for more information.



About Danziger & De Llano, LLP

Danziger & De Llano, LLP is a law firm dedicated to helping businesses, individuals, and their families. The firm is committed to providing its clients with superior client service and personal attention. When Danziger & De Llano, LLP accepts a case, it assigns a team of professionals including attorneys, legal assistants and support staff to guide the client through the legal process. Danziger & De Llano, LLP is devoted to ensuring that each client obtains full and just compensation for all of their injuries. For more information, please visit http://www.unitedprofessionals.org/depuy-hip-replacement-lawsuit-hire-our-depuy-lawyers/