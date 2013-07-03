"DePuy, Inc. Market Share Analysis" Published

New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "DePuy, Inc. Market Share Analysis" provides in-depth information on DePuy, Inc.'s market position in the different medical equipment markets it operates in. The report provides DePuy, Inc. market share information in eleven key market categories - CSF Management, Interventional Neurology, Neurological Diagnostic Equipment, Arthroscopy, Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction, Orthobiologics, Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials, Other Joint Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery and Trauma Fixation. The report also provides data and information on the overall competitive landscape of the markets, the company operates in. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, locations and subsidiaries, financial deals and other key developments.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Global company shares (in Revenues) information for the key markets DePuy, Inc. operates in - Neurology Devices and Orthopedic Devices
- DePuy, Inc.'s company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key countries the company has presence in - Germany, France, Italy, India, China, Spain, Japan, Canada, Brazil, United States, United Kingdom and Australia.
- DePuy, Inc.'s company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key market categories the company has presence in - CSF Management, Interventional Neurology, Neurological Diagnostic Equipment, Arthroscopy, Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction, Orthobiologics, Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials, Other Joint Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery and Trauma Fixation.
- All the key data-points are for 2011 and cover all the key regions - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South and Central America and Middle East and Africa.
- Global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, and locations and subsidiaries.
- The company profile is also supplemented with a SWOT Analysis with in-depth information and analysis of the company's value proposition and the business climate it operates in.
- Comprehensive coverage of the latest financial deals involving the company and its subsidiaries.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop sales and marketing strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the markets, DePuy, Inc. operates in.
- Plan your competition strategies by identifying the company's shares in the markets and geographic regions it operates in.
- Design your own inorganic growth and business-collaboration strategies by understanding the financial deals your competitors are involved in.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Medtronic, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Christoph Miethke GmbH & Co. KG, Sophysa S.A., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., G. Surgiwear Limited, Stryker Corporation, Covidien plc, Terumo Corporation, Mizuho Ikakogyo Co., Ltd., Cadwell Laboratories, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, CareFusion Corporation, Natus Medical Incorporated, Micromed S.p.A, Compumedics Limited, Smith & Nephew Plc, Arthrex, Inc., ConMed Corporation, ArthroCare Corporation, Biomet, Inc., Zimmer Holdings, Inc., Wright Medical Group, Inc., MEDACTA International S.A., Bonovo Orthopedics, Inc., United Orthopedic Corporation, Exactech, Inc., Tornier N.V., DJO Finance LLC, Genzyme Corporation, Synthes, Inc., Seikagaku Corporation, Baxter International Inc., Orthofix International N.V., NuVasive, Inc., AlloSource, Globus Medical, Inc., Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Ferring International Center S.A., Alphatec Holdings, Inc., Adaptaide Inc., RTI Biologics, Inc., Japan Medical Dynamic Marketing, Inc., Korea Bone Bank Inc., KYOCERA Medical Corporation, Australian Biotechnologies, curasan AG, TRB Chemedica International S.A., BSN medical GmbH, Small Bone Innovations, Inc., Ascension Orthopedics, Inc., Corin Group PLC, IMECO S.A., Mathys Ltd Bettlach, INOR Orthopaedics, Corentec Co., Ltd., Pioneer Surgical Technology, Inc., K2M, Inc., Medicrea International SA, China Kanghui Holdings, Solco Biomedical Co., Ltd., Trauson Holdings Company Limited, U&I Corporation, Sushrut Surgicals Private Limited, Gs Medical Co.,Ltd., Taeyeon Medical CO.,LTD, Acumed Medical Ltd., DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Nakashima Medical Co., Ltd., S. H. PITKAR ORTHOTOOLS PVT. LTD., OsteoMed L.P.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Biomet, Inc. Market Share Analysis
- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. Market Share Analysis
- Terumo Corporation Market Share Analysis
- Wright Medical Group, Inc., Market Share Analysis
- Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market - Global Market Size, Average Pricing, Market Share and Distribution Channel Analysis to 2020
- Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Global Market to 2017 - Growth in Developing Markets to Come From Cost Efficient Manufacturing and Rising Domestic Demand
- Middle East Power Market Analysis to 2030 - Strategic Analysis from IPP and EPC Perspective, Investment and Regulatory Scenario, Competitive Landscape, Technical Consultant Analysis
- Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market in Europe to 2017 - Pricing and Reimbursement Initiatives Supporting Generic Drug Growth, with CMOs Expected to Account for Majority of the Manufacturing Activity
- Integral Horsepower Motors Market for Power Generation Industry - Global Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Trends and Analysis to 2020
- Butadiene Market in Europe and Middle East To 2020 - European Demand Expected To Recover While Exports Drive Middle East Production