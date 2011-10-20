DepuyHipReplacementRecallInfo.com Offers Free Case Evaluation Service for People Impacted by the DePuy Hip Recall

Baton Rouge, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2011 -- According to statistics, about a quarter of a million people in the United States have hip replacement surgery every year. Of those, about a third of them are done with a “metal-on-metal” implant.



DePuy Orthopaedics once manufactured this type of metal-on-metal hip replacement system, which was used in many patients worldwide. Unfortunately, the product has led to complications in many people, leading to numerous complaints and the company ultimately recalling the product. In the United States, the DePuy hip recall took place in August, 2010.



Many patients who received a DePuy hip replacement have had to undergo a second costly hip revision surgery. Studies have shown that about 12 percent of patients with the metal-on-metal implants require additional surgery after the DePuy recall.



Patients who had a DePuy hip replacement are understandably upset about the situation, and many are confused about their options. Some have already filed lawsuits, but others are not sure if or how to file a DePuy hip replacement lawsuit.



Fortunately, help is available for the thousands of people affected by this situation. DepuyHipReplacementRecallInfo.com is a consumer information website that offers information about the hip recall situation and DePuy lawsuit. The website offers a free case evaluation for DePuy failed implant victim and acts as a bridge between DePuy victims and lawyers who are experienced in handling these cases.



“DepuyHipReplacementRecallInfo.com is dedicated to provide concise and helpful information about the Depuy hip replacement recall, Depuy lawsuits and Depuy attorneys,” it explained on the website.



“It can be difficult for people suffering from their Depuy hip implant failure for example to deal with large corporations and big insurance companies: you can be sure that they’ll want to pay as little compensation as they can – or worst, no compensation.”



Using the website is easy; simply log in, and fill out the form located on the right hand side of the page. Cases will be quickly evaluated by legal experts who will provide a no-obligation opinion. The website also includes educational articles about the DePuy hip replacement recall.



“If you do qualify, you will be contacted by DePuy law firms within 24 hours,” the website explained.



“Using our compensation form and our website, will make you save a lot of time and money. You won’t have to run after lawyers anymore, they’ll come to you after evaluating your case!”



