Derby Domestic Cleaning Company and Home Help Specialist Expands

Derby, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Wellshine Derby has announced that due to a very well received launch that it is to split it’s business into three clear divisions to include; Domestic Cleaning, Ironing and Laundry, and Home Help, including shopping.



In addition to being a Derby cleaning company, last month Wellshine Derby launched Home Help services to vulnerable members of society, to empower them to remain independent in their own homes, helping to relieve the UK’s ‘care crisis’. Very well received, the ensuing expansion has prompted Wellshine to deliver three separate divisions; Domestic Cleaning, Ironing and Laundry, and of course, Home Help.



Wellshine Derby owner, Fortune Gombera commented on his company’s expansion; “We have enjoyed a successful launch of the company, partly due to being part of an established and professional franchise enabling us to put very effective systems in place, and partly through our own hard work delivering services to the very highest of standards”. Mr Gombera added; “To celebrate our expansion and the establishment of the three new business units, we are pleased to be able to offer two hours of complimentary cleaning services to the first two charity organisations to get in touch”.



As children throughout the region return to school, families find themselves with less and less time on their hands and Wellshine hopes to be able to help families to strike a healthy work-life balance with its cleaning, dog walking, ironing and home help services.



Those wishing to source Derby cleaners, locate a Derby ironing service, or Derby dog walking specialist should visit http://www.wellshine.co.uk/areas-we-operate/cleaners-in-derby/ For more information and contact details.



Notes to Editors:



- Wellshine Limited was established in Derby in March 2013 and as a franchise in other counties from 2009.



- Wellshine offers the first two hours for £12 to all new customers



- Wellshine Limited champions the rights for the elderly to be able to carry on living in their own home for as long as possible.



- Wellshine Limited aims to be the number one provider for domestic services and home help nationwide within the next five years.



- Wellshine Limited offers a 24hr Freephone number to all customers 0800 0462 919.



- Wellshine Limited offers a range of services including domestic cleaning, pet care, personal shopping, collecting prescriptions, ironing, one off spring cleans and many more.



- Wellshine currently operates in 21 towns across England



Contacts

Website: http://www.wellshine.co.uk/areas-we-operate/cleaners-in-derby/

Telephone: 0800 0462 919

Email: fortune.g@wellshine.co.uk