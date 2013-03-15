Derby Driving School Helping to Maintain Fall in Road Fatalities

Derby, Derbyshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- Recent government figures reveal that the number of deaths on Britain’s roads were down by five per cent last summer. However, the wet weather and Olympic excitement contributed to around an eight per cent rise in the number of fatal accidents between children and motorists. The number of cyclists killed on the UK’s roads also increased, by around seven per cent.



Mint Driving School offers a range of driving lessons from highly qualified, professional driving instructors across Derby, Nottingham, Chesterfield and Burton upon Trent and provides driving lessons from absolute beginners, through to refresher and advanced driving courses. The company provides both manual and automatic lessons and also boasts a number of female driving instructors.



Mint Driving School Director, Jon Hodgkinson commented; “The figures from last year are certainly welcomed across the board, but can only be maintain and improved upon through high standards of road safety education and driving instruction, something that Mint Driving School is 100% dedicated towards”. Mr Hodgkinson added; “Mint driving instructors are of a very high standard and it company policy to ensure that we are constantly refreshing our skills and keeping ahead of the latest developments and best practice in safe driving”.



The company aims to make teaching an exciting experience and teach students at a rate to suit them. All Mint Driving Instructors are trained to the highest DSA standards, undergo frequent training and assessment and are therefore always up to date with current rules and practices.



About Mint Driving School

Mint Driving School provides great value, safe and professional driving lessons across Derby, Nottingham, Chesterfield and Burton upon Trent. From complete beginners to existing drivers wanting to brush up their skills, Mint provides hourly lessons as well as fast-track crash courses.



The company teaches the Pass Plus course, teaches automatic as well as manual, and also provides female as well as male instructors.



