Derby Driving School's Bid to Improve Road Safety Around City's Schools

Derby, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Last month Derby was deemed one of the worst places in the country for road accidents in and around its 100 schools. Britain’s first Local Road Safety Index estimated that Derby ranks ninth in the country for collisions within a 500-metre radius of schools. Also, between 2006 and 2011, the data reveals that 33.3 accidents occurred.



In a bid to increase road safety across Derby, Derby’s Mint Driving School is running a series of short competitions through Facebook to test and improve Highway Code knowledge with free driving lessons going to the winning entrants.



Mint Driving School’s Director and head Derby Driving Instructor, Jon Hodgkinson explains his company’s initiative: “It’s quite disturbing that Derby features so high in last month’s Local Road Safety Index and as the shorter days draw in, drivers need to be extra vigilant around schools and part of this includes understanding road conditions and signs”. Mr Hodgkinson added: “Here at Mint, we thought that a fun and rewarding way of strengthening drivers’ road safety knowledge would be through bite-sized competitions with the possibility of winning free driving lessons”.



Mint Driving School Derby provides driving lessons to beginners through to advanced drivers and teaches manual and automatic driving. The company boasts male and female driving instructors trained to the very highest Driving Standards Agency levels and enjoys high pass rates for student drivers attributed to a personalised approach to teaching.



Those wishing to test their Highway Code knowledge should visit www.mintdriving.co.uk and the company’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/mintdrivingschool) for a chance to win free Derby driving lessons.



More Information

Mint Driving School provides great value, safe and professional driving lessons across Derby, Nottingham, Chesterfield and Burton upon Trent. From complete beginners to existing drivers wanting to brush up their skills, Mint provides hourly lessons as well as fast-track crash courses.



The company teaches the Pass Plus course, teaches automatic as well as manual, and also provides female as well as male instructors.



Contact Information

Mint Driving School Limited

17 Walnut Road

Belper

DE56 1RG

Tel: 0800 0141679

Email: info@mintdriving.co.uk

Web: http://www.mintdriving.co.uk