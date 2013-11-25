Derby Independent Financial Adviser Business Expands Its Team

Derby, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Professional Financial Centre, based in Derby, has recently added to its successful team with the appointment of Andrew Moat. He joins the Support Team at the Independent Financial Adviser company as part of their continued expansion plan as the business develops to meet local demand.



Andrew has a Diploma in Financial Planning and brings with him 4 years of experience in the financial services profession. He has recently relocated to Derby from Hull where he has been working in a similar capacity for Charles Stanley Direct. “I am excited to be working for such a prestigious firm and I am really looking forward to the new challenges ahead”, said Andrew.



Managing Director, Richard Shanks, said “I am absolutely delighted to be welcoming Andrew on board and know he will be a great asset to our team”.



Professional Financial Centre provides professional financial planning advice to their clients, including inheritance tax planning, estate planning and a broad array of investments. The company is unique in being the only group of Derby based Independent Financial Advisers to be included on the SIFA professional directory of IFAs, which is endorsed by the Law Society.



More information is available through their website at www.pfceastmidlands.co.uk/



Contact

Professional Financial Centre

Wesley House

St. Michael’s Lane

Derby

DE1 3DW



Tel: 01332 346258

Email: info@pfcem.co.uk

Web: www.pfcem.co.uk



For further information please contact:

Rebecca Aldridge at Think Smarter Consulting Limited



E-mail: Rebecca.Aldridge@Think-Smarter.net

Phone: 07787 556237