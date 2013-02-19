Derby Sports Massage Therapy Specialist Announces New Treatment Room

Derby, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- Nrgize Health and Fitness has teamed up with Mickleover Gymnastics to offer sports massage therapy, including treatment for sciatica, from their own treatment room within the gymnastics centre located on Amberley Drive, Sinfin; from February 2013.



As well as providing sports massage therapy and treatment for sciatica, Nrgize Health and Fitness also provide onsite massage, massage at work and fitness training; working with some of the most celebrated personal trainers Derby has to offer.



Nrgize Director Nina Flint, an advanced Personal Trainer and Sports Massage Therapist, commented on her company's new treatment room venture: "Nrgize has grown considerably throughout 2012 and our reputation for sports massage therapy means that we are treating more and more people each month. Teaming up with Mickleover Gymnastics, an established and reputable organisation, will add value to each organisations offering. It will provide the service of high grade sports massage therapy for Derby Gymnastics and will enable Nrgize to treat more people in a professional surrounding and not to mention, will offer more and more people suffering from injuries quality sports massage therapy at affordable prices”.



Appointments will be available at the Derby Gymnastics Centre with Nina on Mondays between 10 am and 5:30 pm, Wednesdays between 10am and 6pm and some Saturday mornings by appointment only. Mickleover Gymnastics members and their immediate family will be entitled to free injury assessments and also a £5 discount on standard treatment prices.



Individuals wishing to book and to learn more about sports massage therapy, onsite massage at work and fitness training and personal trainers services offered throughout Derby can learn more from Nrgize Health and Fitness' new website; www.nrgize.me.uk.



