DerbyBox.com Helps Horse Racing Fans Experience the Thrill and Excitement of the Kentucky Derby

Jeffersonville, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2012 -- For over a hundred years, the Kentucky Derby has been synonymous with excitement, glamour and class.



On May 5, thousands of people will attend the 138th renewal of the famous race, which is held annually in Louisville, Kentucky. The race is known as “The Run for the Roses,” after the blanket of beautiful blossoms that is draped over the winner.



From the women in beautiful and elaborate hats to men in pastel seersucker suits all sipping mint juleps, attending the Kentucky Derby is an experience that many people wish to do at least once in their lives. According to news reports, this year’s race promises to be especially exciting, with an amazing field of impressive horses and jockeys. Because of this, tickets to this year’s race are going faster than ever.



The staff at DerbyBox.com understand the excitement and allure of the Kentucky Derby, and they realize that this year’s race will be incredibly impressive. That is why for over 35 years, they have been devoted to helping their customers experience the most famous horse race in the world by helping them with tickets, premier seating and derby packages.



As the country’s only full time thoroughbred racing travel and tour company that specializes in providing its many satisfied clients with Derby tickets and more, the local Louisville travel company prides itself on offering the best seats and amazing accommodations, as well as tips and advice on anything having to do with the Kentucky Derby.



“Whether you’re looking to reward key clients, partners and employees with a trip of a lifetime or it’s always been a Dream of yours to attend ‘The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports’, your Dream Kentucky Derby Package is just a click away,” an article on the company’s website explained, adding that the friendly staff at DerbyBox.com will take care of all the arrangements to provide each and every customer with guaranteed tickets and an experience they’ll never forget.



Using the website is easy; racing fans are welcome to visit at anytime and browse through the many informative articles and information about the services that DerbyBox.com provides. Customers may either call the toll-free number to purchase Kentucky Derby tickets and Kentucky Derby packages, or they may also buy them online through the website. Live agents are also available to answer any questions people might have.



About DerbyBox.com

DerbyBox.com is a local Louisville area travel company that is the recognized industry leader in Kentucky Derby tickets, all-inclusive Derby travel packages and preferred seating. For years, Derby fans have relied on the professional and friendly staff at DerbyBox.com to help them get tickets to the world’s most famous horse race. The company prides itself on offering the best seats and accommodations available as well as the best customer service available. For more information, please visit http://derbybox.com