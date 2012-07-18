DerbyBox.com Now Offering the Ultimate 2013 Kentucky Derby Luxury Packages

Jeffersonville, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- DerbyBox.com is excited to announce that they are now taking waitlist names for the ultimate 2013 Kentucky Derby Luxury Packages at http://derbybox.com/Kentucky-Derby-Packages.htm. DerbyBox.com provides thoroughbred racing fans with seating accommodations and all- inclusive travel packages for such sold-out events as the Kentucky Derby and Breeders Cup.



The Kentucky Derby has been described as “the pinnacle of live sporting event experiences.” From celebrity and fashion watching to the traditional Mint Julep and the singing of “My Old Kentucky Home” sets the stage for the most exciting two minutes in all of sports. DerbyBox.com is making it possible to experience the magic under Churchill Downs's historic twin spires like never before with their Luxury Kentucky Derby Packages for 2013. “These Derby packages are the ultimate way to experience the spectacular Run for the Roses with the best of everything from stellar seating to luxury hotel accommodations included,” said the DerbyBox.com spokesperson.



The Kentucky Derby travel packages available from DerbyBox.com start with the famed “Mansion” suite at Churchill Downs to view the race. With the single most compelling view of the racetrack, the Mansion features amenities like a library, sitting room, dining room, private bar, veranda, balcony and private entrance and elevator. These premiere seats are then combined with a three-night package at The Brown Hotel, Louisville’s most historic and recognized hotel. The AAA Four Diamond luxury hotel features classic English Renaissance architecture, hand-painted, coffered ceiling, Bottocino marble flooring, finely carved mahogany furnishings and Palladian-style windows.



Other options available include VIP seating at the Barnstable-Brown Gala, dinner at Louisville’s top restaurant, limo transportation and Kentucky Horse Farm Tours. DerbyBox.com is taking names on a waiting list for this limited offer, so interested parties are encouraged to email now to be on first priority. “May 4th, 2013 is the date of next spring’s Kentucky Derby, and these packages are designed to create the most exciting week of a package holder’s life,” said the spokesperson. For more information, please visit http://derbybox.com/Kentucky-Derby-Packages.htm



About DerbyBox.com

Louisville, Kentucky-based DerbyBox.com provides the thoroughbred racing fan with the ultimate in preferred seating and experiences to all of horse racing’s premier events, including sold-out events. They specialize in providing seating accommodations and all-inclusive travel packages for such sold-out events as the Kentucky Derby and Breeders Cup. The licensed ticket brokers have built an excellent reputation by providing their customers with premiere tickets and service such as hotels, transportation, dining options, party information, backside tours and more.