Derbyshire and Peak District Stag and Hen Specialist Announces New Activities

Derbyshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Having already established itself as a market leader in the provision of hen do and stag weekends across Derbyshire and the Peak District, Hard Days Knight’s unique selling point lies in its ability to provide completely bespoke combinations of any group activity, ensuring that every group satisfies its individual members within budget. The company provides a seamless experience of any combination of water-sports, shooting and combat sports, motorsports, as well as a variety of other outdoor and indoor, lower exertion experiences. Hard Days Knight manages activity centre bookings, catering, transport and also offers a comprehensive range of Derbyshire accommodation.



As the country’s hen and stag groups plan for the 2014 season, Hard Days Knight has added a number of activities to it’s already comprehensive collection, starting with Quad Racing. Already offering Quad Bike Taster and a Quad Trekking Experience, Hard Days Knight now offers Quad Racing, an activity that pitches two identical bikes against each other at a time to see which of two teams can get the better of the other throughout a full 90 minutes of racing.



Hard Days Knight’s Personal Chef experience fits nicely into the company’s ‘lower exertion’ and ‘something different’ categories and sees chef Craig providing restaurant-quality food in the comfort of any group’s Derbyshire accommodation, creating an high-end atmosphere and without the inconveniences of washing-up at the end of the night.



Hard Days Knight Director, Greg Knight, explains his company’s new activity direction: “Although we are confident we offer the broadest selection of activities in the region, we’re always looking for opportunities to fine-tune our offering and adding Quad Racing to our motorsports activities gives Derbyshire stag and hen groups the best choice possible”. Mr Knight added: “But adrenaline-fuelled hen and stag do activities are not for every group, or perhaps require complementary, yet more laid back activities. And that’s where our Personal Chef activity comes into play, providing top-notch bespoke catering to groups perhaps ready to unwind after a day in the outdoors, and how better than being treated to their favourite food by an elite and professional chef?”.



In addition to the aforementioned activities, Hard Days Knight is also extending its Derbyshire and Peak District hen do and stag activity weekend offering to include a Real Ale Experience, a Cocktail Class Experience and an Adult School Sports Day activity. Those seeking more information on all Derbyshire and Peak District hen do and stag weekends and those also seeking information on Derbyshire accommodation, including Derbyshire holiday cottages, should visit www.harddaysknight.co.uk.



About Hard Days Knight Ltd

Hard Days Knight provides group activities and accommodation throughout Derbyshire, Staffordshire and the Peak District. The company is owned and run by Greg Knight and based in Doveridge, near Ashbourne, Derbyshire.



Hard Days Knight caters for hen and stag do weekends, childrens’ parties, corporate team building weekends and provides a broad array of outdoor activities, including; archery, paintballing, watersports, motor sports, climbing and a selection of indoor activities including pamper parties, cookery parties and more.



The company utilises and works in partnership with a large number of activity centres throughout Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire and also provides accommodation close to many activities, including luxury party houses, self catering cottages and tipis and army tents and wooden cabins.



Hard Days Knight Ltd

Eaton Hall Farm

Upwoods Road

Doveridge

Ashbourne

Derbyshire

DE6 5LN



Web: http://www.harddaysknight.co.uk

Email: enquiries@harddaysknight.co.uk



Tel: 0844 445 7879 or 01889 592649



Press Enquiries

Clive Astin | Middle 8 Marketing Communications



Tel: 0115 714 9878

E-mail: info@m8mc.co.uk