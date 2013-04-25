Derbyshire Based Online Store Is the 'Go To' for Vintage Kitchen Accessories

Derbyshire, Weston Underwood -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- Belle La Vie has recently added a unique and curious series of storage tins to its vintage kitchen accessories range, part of its already sought after and market leading range of shabby chic accessories.



The company, based outside of the historical market town of Ashbourne, on the edge of Derbyshire’s Peak District, also specialises in vintage shabby chic and other original home gifts and home interior accessories. The new range of storage tins for the kitchen provide a rich variety for any style and taste including; shabby chic accessories, retro, vintage and humorous and quirky styles, all of which are available to view and buy on the company’s online store.



Owner and founder of Belle La Vie, Debbie Bowler commented on her company’s new range: “One of Belle La Vie’s advantages lies in the extensive searching for new product ranges we undertake. Our new range of tins really stand out from any vintage kitchen accessories range.” Debbie added: “In addition to our great range of home gifts and home interior accessories, we have also added a series of cards to the website and are offering a free wrapping service to all home gifts purchased through the site, something we hope will provide a better buying experience to customers”.



In addition, Belle La Vie also stocks home interior accessories for the kitchen, bedroom and bathroom, including; clocks, candles, jugs, bird cages, cushions, wash and makeup bags, tinned soaps, cushions, throws, signs and plaques, teapots, tablecloths, coasters, tins, and tableware, all of which can be seen in detail on the company’s online store.



For more information visit the website http://www.belle-la-vie.co.uk



For Media Contact:

Belle La Vie

Beeches Barn

Church Lane

Mugginton

Weston Underwood

Derbyshire

DE6 4PL

Telephone: 01335 361025 (Mon - Fri 9 - 5.30pm)

Email: customerservices@belle-la-vie.co.uk

Website: http://www.belle-la-vie.co.uk