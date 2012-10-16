Derbyshire Wood Waste Recycling Company Cutting London Emissions

Ilkeston, Derbyshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- The Derbyshire-based Wood Waste Recycling specialist, Biowood Recycling, made its name through Pallet Recycling (for Pallet Suppliers) and the supply of Recycled Bedding and Biomass Fuels. The SmartTrash compactor system attaches close to a units controls and enables users to empty their compactors less frequently, saving both money and saving on emissions resulting from transportation.



Following initial interest in SmartTrash, demonstrated by Biowood Recycling at this years Resource and Waste Management (RWM) Exhibition at Birmingham’s NEC, the company met with London Mayor Boris Johnson's secretary to discuss how SmartTrash can benefit London's boroughs. Always looking for ways in which to cut down on transport in London, thus lowering carbon emissions, the concept of SmartTrash was well received and Biowood Recycling have already supplied one unit with a view supplying more.



Biowood Recycling Director, David Lycett, described his company's expansion into the London market: "The concept was very well received by the Mayor’s office and we are now aiming to liaise with a number of Metropolitan boroughs with a view to supplying SmartTrash, helping them to reduce their overall borough emissions".



Biowood Recycling is also dealing with a number of London boroughs helping them to dispose of their wood using greener methods. The country's wood waste recycling industry is in trouble due to a number of recycling plants closing down. As a Wood Waste Recycling specialist, Biowood Recycling will help to recycle a large percentage of otherwise un-recycled wood, using it for recycled bedding and biomass fuel, a greener alternative to traditional fossil fuels.



Additional Information



Biowood Recycling is a national specialist in wood waste recycling, biomass fuel solutions, waste management and pallet recycling.



The company provides wood material for animal recycled bedding, biomass fuel power stations and renewable energy solutions. Its experience and reputation within the wood and pallet suppliers and pallet recycling industry means it can, not only find the best recycled wood waste material for your needs, but can also locate it at the most competitive prices.



Biowood Recycling’s wood waste recycling services include: wooden pallet recycling, sawdust, wood shavings, wood chip, wood pellets and cardboard for biomass fuel energy solutions and animal wood bedding solutions including horse (equestrian), cattle and poultry bedding



Contact Information

Biowood Recycling Ltd

Heritage House

Cossall Industrial Estate

Ilkeston

Derbyshire

DE7 5UD

Tel: +44 (0)1158 247770