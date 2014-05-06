Derek Amato, Musical Savant and Author of the Book My Beautiful Disaster Will Be Interviewed on Brain Train, May 6, 2014 at 10:00 AM CST

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- "Acquired Savant" Derek Amato will join Gayle Taylor on Brain Train Radio on Tuesday, May 6th at 8 AM PST/10AM CST on the VoiceAmerica Health and Wellness Channel.



After suffering a head trauma from a diving accident in 2006, Derek was diagnosed with "acquired musical savant syndrome", and shortly after diagnosed with yet another rare condition referred to as "synesthesia." Derek's sudden ability to play the piano validates the ultimate medical question, "is it in all of us."?



Derek Amato is one of just 30 “acquired savants” worldwide. Each discovered an inexplicable abilty that was unleashed after an incident.



Read more: http://www.nydailynews.com/news/national/acquired-savant-derek-amato-musical-prodigy-hitting-head-hard-diving-shallow-pool-article-1.1091812#ixzz30sBdiSau



Derek Amato resides in Colorado with his three children, Alex, Sydney, and Morgan. He is an avid fly fisherman, and advocates for several charitable organizations throughout the country.



Visit Derek Amato's YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/damato66 to view and listen to a selection of his music.



About Brain Train

Our show is for professionals, families, caregivers, and individuals with traumatic brain injuries. We will learn how to access some of the cutting edge services available for cognitive rehabilitation skills and behavior therapy, as well as present testimonials and feedback from recipients of services and their families. We will also provide education about these services. Brain Train is broadcast live every Tuesday at 8 AM Pacific Time on the VoiceAmerica Health and Wellness Channel.



More information and archives of past shows can be found at http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2309/brain-train . Visit Therapy Services Online at http://www.therapyservicesonline.com/ .