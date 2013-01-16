Orem, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- Derek Lamb was born in Southern Utah and raised in a small community, Orderville. His father worked at the local saw mill but passed away when he was only 6 years old. His mother went to work at a local bank in the small town of only 500 to support the family. Derek had 15 kids in his graduating high school class, thanks to two foreign students from Brazil. He hauled hay from their own fields to save money for college and other things. He excelled in several sports and was the State Champion in track and field in the 800 meter in high school. Derek learned from the loss of his father to work hard and be mentally tough and anything can be achieved.



He went to Southern Utah State University on a track scholarship and obtained a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with an emphasis in Marketing. His first job out of college was at the Dale Carnegie Institute of Public Speaking and Sales Training, and then sold homes for Utah’s # 1 home builder, Ivory Homes. Derek married Sheri Lyn Baker who also went to the same Valley High School. They have 4 children: 1 son, 3 daughters and one grandchild! The Lamb’s consider raising a family being one of the greatest lessons in building successful business relationships as well.



Derek began working in the networking marketing industry as a distributor in 1985 with NuSkin. Derek built an organization for 19.5 years achieving ‘Team Elite’ with distributors in 6 countries. He left NuSkin and became on Mona Vie distributor in 2005. He worked Mona Vie for 7.5 years and achieved Diamond Executive, with organizations in 5 countries, with the largest organization in Japan of 120,000 + distributors. He was instrumental in writing training materials and in training distributors in the USA and Japan. Derek learned that persistence pays off and that keeping commitments, making time when there is none and coming through time after time, year after year are the keys to supporting a successful organization!



He joined Xocai in November of 2012. After 27 years in this industry, compensation plans, the integrity of the corporate team, and upline were the most important considerations for a long-term home. Derek has found all three with Xocai. Their products are cutting edge and Xocai has loyal customers who use their products regardless if they are recruiting others to join the business. Xocai is on the verge of finding new leadership in the United States and internationally as they expand worldwide, this is perfect timing for Derek’s background. The corporate team is also introducing ‘new products’ in a timely manner in product categories that are critical for success in the MLM industry. Derek feels Xocai has a bright future and is confident it will be the future for many others who will embrace this industry.



Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate Company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 38 countries.



All MXI Corp products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI-Corp is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate.



The creative vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. MXI Corp announced that its trademark application for “Healthy Chocolate” was approved by the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office on February 28, 2012. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market.



