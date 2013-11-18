Derek Presti Introduces Google Review Attraction System, Helps Businesses Dominate Search Results

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Derek Presti, CEO of Presti Consulting Group, recently launched the Google Review Attraction System and is helping large and small businesses in all industries achieve optimal rankings that drive more business. In a society where an estimated 60-90% of consumers do research online before investing in a service or product, reviews have become essential for both higher rankings and credibility as a business.



Previously known as Google Maps, Google+ Local allows businesses to create profiles where users can leave reviews of their experience with the business. However, recent changes to the platform has made it more difficult for businesses to easily acquire these reviews from satisfied customers, since all must have a Google account to post their reviews. However, Presti’s system is helping businesses acquire these reviews and rankings despite new obstacles.



“Through years of experience with helping businesses with online search, we’ve found that happy customers are usually wiling to leave a review of their experience, but it’s the process involved that discourages them to do so,” said Presti. “With our Google Review Attraction System, we’ve simplified the process for business owners and have created cutting edge methods to help happy customers leave reviews that are so vital for their online success.”



Presti’s team works directly with business owners and marketing managers to coach them on exactly how they should implement the program for their own organization. They have perfected the Google Review Attraction System for mobile, tablet, and PC usage to cater to a broad range of customers.



In addition to the Google Review Attraction System, Presti provides comprehensive consulting services for businesses nationwide to help them improve their marketing and online needs. Reviews of his expertise have been outstanding, with clients reporting that their businesses have seen impressive growth due to his consulting services.



"Derek Presti and his team have greatly transformed our business along with our clients' experiences,” said Heidi Buckner, director of operations for FindMyCompany. “They have had a positive impact on many facets of our organization, from the customer purchase process to fulfillment and retention. His program continues to exceed our expectations, and ultimately allows us to grow faster and maintain quality customers."



Graydon Trusler, president of XRay Marketing, said, “Derek Presti is the go-to guy when we run into a particularly difficult or complicated marketing challenge. He has a remarkable ability to weave together concepts and solutions from seemingly unrelated areas and deliver knockout results. I'm always amazed at the elegance and effectiveness of his ideas.”



About Derek Presti

Derek Presti is a well-known expert in the Internet marketing industry who got his start working for a Fortune 500 company in New York. Following his passion for helping local businesses, Presti started his own business, Presti Consulting Group, which has experienced impressive growth since its founding. His online marketing system has proven successful in multiple niches, including everything from dentistry and chiropractic to solar technology and law firms.



To speak with Derek Presti about your internet marketing needs call, (716) 400-0084.