Derma Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:DSCI) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation Announced

An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares Derma Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:DSCI) was announced concerning whether certain Derma Sciences officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholder of shares of Derma Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:DSCI), have certain options



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Derma Sciences officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with their conduct in seeking shareholders’ approval for an amendment to the Company’s 2012 Incentive Plan.



In the Proxy Statement filed by Derma Sciences Inc with the Securities and Exchange Commission the Board of Directors recommends that Derma Sciences’ shareholders vote to approve an amendment to the Derma Sciences, Inc. 2012 Equity Incentive Plan to increase the number of shares available for issuance thereunder in the amount of 1,687,500 shares.



According to the investigation the issuance of the additional shares could have a severe dilutive effect on NASDAQ:DSCI common stock.



Derma Sciences Inc reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $48.53 million in 2009 to $72.65 million in 2012 while its respective Net Loss increased from $1.28 million to $12.07 million.



Shares of Derma Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:DSCI) grew from $7.11 per share in Jan 2012 to $12.67 per share in January 2013.



On April 19, 2013, NASDAQ:DSCI shares closed at $11.90 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Derma Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:DSCI), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



