Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2020 -- Botox can help make facial expressions look smoother, getting rid of lines and wrinkles. Dermal fillers are comprised of ingredients that add fullness due to aging to thinning areas. This thinning is common in the cheeks and lips, as well as near the mouth.



Botox concentrates on the wrinkles which muscle movement produces. These are known as dynamic wrinkles, often referred to as "talking lines." Lines on the upper lip and crow's feet around the eyes are the most common dynamic wrinkles. Such lines are caused by smiling, frowning, squinting, and other facial expressions. Botox may not do much for fine lines and wrinkles caused by facial aging or plumping loss as these are permanent wrinkles. Static wrinkles have lines around the ears, collar, and jowl around the neck. Botox effects last for a while but are temporary.



Dermal fillers, also called soft tissue fillers, are substances that are meant to be placed under the surface of the skin to generate volume. Specific types of dermal fillers are formulated to counter various aging symptoms. Dermal fillers can assist with plumping of the lips, reducing circles under the eyes, and softening the appearance of recessed scars, for example.



About PMN Health and Wellness Center

Peter Martinez-Noda (PMN) Health and Wellness Center is a clinic providing services such as family medicine Miami, bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, weight management therapy, a medical spa, and more.