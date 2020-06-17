San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2020 -- Global Dermal Fillers and Botulinum Toxin Market: Overview



The global dermal fillers and botulinum toxin market is all set to register upward curve of revenues in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. Key reason supporting this projection is increasing inclination among major worldwide population toward spending extra bucks to enhance their appearance. Botulinum toxin (BTX) or Botox is gaining traction in cosmetic industry owing to its ability to prevent the release of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine from axon endings. Medicine, cosmetics, and research are some of the key sectors in which botulinum toxin find wide use.



The global dermal fillers and botulinum toxin market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Based on type, the market for dermal fillers and botulinum toxin is bifurcated into hyaluronic acid based fillers, non-hyaluronic acid based fillers, and botulinum toxin. Based on the application, the market is divided into wrinkle reduction and aesthetic volume restoration.



Global Dermal Fillers and Botulinum Toxin Market: Growth Dynamics



In recent period, there is increased awareness among millennial population from all across the world toward improving their appearance. As a result, they are inclined toward taking initiatives and starting treatments to prevent or delay the onset of ageing as much as possible. This factor is working as a driver for the growth of the global dermal fillers and botulinum toxin market.



Growing influence of mainstream and social media on worldwide population is stimulating the dermal fillers and botulinum toxin market growth at a rapid pace. Major population today is inclined toward selecting minimally invasive treatment options instead of surgical procedures. This factor is estimated to boost the demand in the global dermal fillers and botulinum toxin market.



Global Dermal Fillers and Botulinum Toxin Market: Competitive Analysis



The global dermal fillers and botulinum toxin market is fairly fragmented in nature. Presence of significant number of vendors connotes that the competitive landscape of the market for dermal fillers and botulinum toxin is highly intense. Several well-established enterprises are executing the strategies of mergers and acquisitions. A case in point here is the recent announcement related to acquisition of Nestlé Skin Health. In this deal, Nestlé Skin Health was acquired by a consortium of renowned institutional investors, which included Galderma. Thus, this move will help Galderma to expand its business on worldwide level.



Vendors working in the global dermal fillers and botulinum toxin market are focused on advancing the quality of products and treatment options they offer. Thus, to support this aim, they are investing heavily on research and development activities. This move is expected to fuel the growth of the global dermal fillers and botulinum toxin market in the upcoming period.



The list of important vendors working in the global dermal fillers and botulinum toxin market includes following names:



Galderma

Allergan

Merz

Suneva

Speciality

Anika

HUGEL

Grex



Global Dermal Fillers and Botulinum Toxin Market: Regional Assessment



The report on the global dermal fillers and botulinum toxin market covers key regions, namely, Europe, North America, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, and other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America). Among the key regions, North America is one of the dominating regions for the dermal fillers and botulinum toxin market. Growing awareness about appearance among majority of people in the region is one of the key reasons stimulating market growth. In addition to this, the improved disposable income of major population is expected to push the revenues in North America.



