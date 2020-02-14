Dermal Fillers Market 2020-2027 Booming Worldwide :: Leading Players - DR. Korman, Sinclair Pharma, Teoxane, Integra LifeSciences

Global Dermal Fillers Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027
Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2020 -- Global Dermal Fillers Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.47 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 6.76 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.67% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for facial aesthetics is the major factor for the growth of this market.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the dermal fillers market are W2O Group., ALLERGAN, Merz Pharma, DR. Korman, Sinclair Pharma, Teoxane, Integra LifeSciences, Galderma Laboratories, L.P., Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Cynosure, Candela Corp.., Suneva Medical, Inc., Bioha Laboratories, Galderma laboratories, BioPlus Co., Ltd., Bioxis pharmaceuticals, SCULPT Luxury Dermal Fillers LTD, Prollenium Medical Technologies
Worldwide Dermal Fillers market report gives out the most excellent opportunities available in the market and efficient information with which business can achieve great success. This Dermal Fillers report also gives the details about the market drivers and market restraints that help in knowing rise or fall of the demand of particular product with respect to market conditions. The report also illustrates the CAGR values for the historic year 2018, the base year 2018, and the forecast for the year 2020-2027. Research and analysis about the key developments in the Healthcare industry and key competitors along with their strategies included in this report guides businesses think about the advanced picture of the market place and products.
Market Definition: Global Dermal Fillers Market
Dermal fillers are used to add fullness to the areas like cheeks, lips etc. which are thinned due to ageing. They are also known as soft tissue fillers which add volume to the skin. Calcium hydroxylapatite, hyaluronic acid, polyalkylimide, polylactic acid, polymethyl-methacrylate microspheres are the substances which are present in the dermal fillers. Increasing beauty awareness among consumer is the major factor fueling the market.
Dermal Fillers Market Drivers
Rising geriatric population is driving the growth of this market
Increasing demand for the dermal filler surgeries among population is driving the growth of this market
Dermal Fillers Market Restraints
Increasing side effects of the dermal filler is restraining the growth of this market
Lack of skilled and trained professional is another factor restraining the market
Segmentation: Global Dermal Fillers Market
Dermal Fillers Market : By Product Type
Absorbable Dermal Fillers
Non-Absorbable Dermal Fillers
Dermal Fillers Market : By Ingredients Type
Hyaluronic Acid (HLA)
Poly-L-Lactic Acid (PLA)
Calcium Hydroxylapatite (CaH)
Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA)
Collagen
Others
Dermal Fillers Market : By Distribution Channel
Retail Pharmacies
Beauty Clinics
Online Pharmacies
Dermal Fillers Market : By Application
Facial Line Correction Treatment
Face- Lift
Lip Treatment
Lines and Wrinkles Treatment
Cheek and Chin Augmentation
Tear Trough Correction
Nose Re-shaping
Scar Revision
Hand Rejuvenation
Others
Dermal Fillers Market : By Geography
North America
South America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Dermal Fillers Market:
In April 2019, Merz announced the launch of their new dermal filler Belotero Revive, which is a combination of hyaluronic acid (HA) and glycerol. The main aim is to improve elasticity, hydration, and firmness of the skin. This Belotero will be used to facial volume loss, define contour, and to fill lines and wrinkles
In August 2018, Bliss Aesthetics announced the launch of their quality dermal filler, which will allow multiple hyaluronic acid (HA) coil chain connections. This new dermal filler will stabilize gel and is more durable and can resist natural bio gradation. They are usually suitable for the treatment of the lips
Competitive Analysis: Global Dermal Fillers Market
Global dermal fillers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of dermal fillers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Dermal Fillers Market : Primary Respondents
Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.
Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.
