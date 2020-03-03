Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2020 -- The rising demand for minimally-invasive procedures aiding the growth of the global "dermal fillers market". Fortune Business Insights in a new report, titled "DERMAL FILLERS: GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS, INSIGHTS AND FORECAST, 2019-2026" suggests that the global market will rise at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, 2019-2016. The growing awareness about "dermal fillers treatment" in developed as well as developing countries will help the market reach US$ 6,303.2 Mn by 2026. Furthermore, the global market was worth US$ 3,471.5 Mn in 2018. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), over 15.9 million people in the U.S. underwent minimally-invasive cosmetic surgical procedures in the year 2015. The increasing efficiency of dermal fillers is encouraging the next-generation people to invest in these surgeries.



The research report gives an entire study of the Dermal Fillers Market leaders with key statistics like sales, revenue, price, product picture and specifications, contact information, cost, capacity, production and company profile. The report offers critical information at the state of the enterprise. Marketing channels and development trends of the market is also well-found inside the report, making it a valuable source of information and path for agencies and individuals.



Leading Players operating in the Dermal Fillers Market are:



BioPlus Co., Ltd.

Galderma laboratories

Bioxis pharmaceuticals

Suneva Medical

Korman

Sinclair Pharma

ALLERGAN

Merz Pharma

CANDELA CORPORATION



North America Leads Gains Owing to Growing Demand for Advanced Dermal Fillers



In 2018, the market in North America was worth US$ 1,596.8 Mn. Driven by the growing demand for innovative and advanced dermal fillers, the region is expected to lead global market through the forecast years. As per a study conducted by ASPS, more than 2 million people in the U.S. underwent hyaluronic acid procedures. Increasing awareness about soft tissue fillers treatment in the U.S. is expected to drive the market in North America. Extensive availability of products in this region is positively impacting the growth of the market.



Apart from North America, the market in Asia Pacific is also growing substantially in the forecast years. The rising demand for aesthetics in China and India is creating growth opportunities for the market in Asia Pacific. In addition to this, the awareness about effectiveness of dermal fillers for acne scars, lips, and cheeks is increasing gradually, which is driving the market in this region. Key market leaders in India and China are adopting strategies such as new product launches, augmenting demand for dermal fillers.



Product Launches by Market Players to Accelerate the Market Growth



The report profiles some of the key players in the global dermal fillers market. These include BioPlus Co., Ltd., Galderma laboratories, Bioxis pharmaceuticals, Suneva Medical, DR. Korman, Sinclair Pharma, ALLERGAN, Merz Pharma, and CANDELA CORPORATION. Among these, ALLERGAN was leading the global market in 2018 encompassing a large number of specialized and technologically-advanced products. The company offers a JUVÉDERM collection of dermal fillers, which includes lip enhancement and wrinkles correction. Moreover, the company launched Juvéderm VOLUX to reduce fines lines on jawline and chin. Another company called Merz Pharma recently launched a dermal filler product called Belotero Revive to meet the unique skin requirements of aesthetic patients. Such product launches are expected to help companies broaden their product portfolio, which will stimulate growth in the market.



