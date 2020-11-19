Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2020 -- The rising demand for minimally-invasive procedures aiding the growth of the global "dermal fillers market". Fortune Business Insights in a new report, titled "DERMAL FILLERS: GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS, INSIGHTS AND FORECAST, 2019-2026" suggests that the global market will rise at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, 2019-2016. The growing awareness



About dermal fillers treatment in developed as well as developing countries will help the market reach US$ 6,303.2 Mn by 2026. Furthermore, the global market was worth US$ 3,471.5 Mn in 2018. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), over 15.9 million people in the U.S. underwent minimally-invasive cosmetic surgical procedures in the year 2015. The increasing efficiency of dermal fillers is encouraging the next-generation people to invest in these surgeries.



Key Players Operating in The Dermal Fillers Market Include:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



BioPlus Co., Ltd.

Galderma laboratories

Bioxis pharmaceuticals

Suneva Medical

Korman

Sinclair Pharma

ALLERGAN

Merz Pharma

CANDELA CORPORATION



For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/dermal-fillers-market-100939



The report focuses on global major leading industry players of market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This report focuses on Dermal Fillers Market Trend, volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dermal Fillers Market Size by analysing historical data and future prospect.



North America Leads Gains Owing to Growing Demand for Advanced Dermal Fillers



In 2018, the market in North America was worth US$ 1,596.8 Mn. Driven by the growing demand for innovative and advanced dermal fillers, the region is expected to lead global market through the forecast years. As per a study conducted by ASPS, more than 2 million people in the U.S. underwent hyaluronic acid procedures. Increasing awareness



About soft tissue fillers treatment in the U.S. is expected to drive the market in North America. Extensive availability of products in this region is positively impacting the growth of the market.



Apart from North America, the market in Asia Pacific is also growing substantially in the forecast years. The rising demand for aesthetics in China and India is creating growth opportunities for the market in Asia Pacific. In addition to this, the awareness



About effectiveness of dermal fillers for acne scars, lips, and cheeks is increasing gradually, which is driving the market in this region. Key market leaders in India and China are adopting strategies such as new product launches, augmenting demand for dermal fillers.



Objective of Studies:



To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To provide insights



About factors affecting the market growth. To analyse the Dermal Fillers Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Dermal Fillers Market

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current Dermal Fillers Market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Dermal Fillers Market



