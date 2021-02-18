Dermal Fillers Replenish the Skin

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2021 -- Dermal fillers are mostly risk-free in temples and provide a range of benefits. The temple areas experience sagging as a person gets older, leading to a "hollow" appearance when the normal thickness of the skin continues to decrease. These hollow areas will allow dermal fillers such as hyaluronic acid to create volume in the temples and brow region while reforming thickness.



Any dermal fillers will increase volume and plump skin in the temple region. Such fillers are used to expand the skin and reduce the appearance of lines in areas such as the nose, eyebrows, and of course, the temples.



Hyaluronic acid is especially appropriate since the body produces this substance naturally. This means that the body can re-absorb it without the possibility of the body realizing it's a dangerous material, with results lasting for around a year.



Dermal fillers require just a few minutes to administer in the temples and have a full healing period of less than a couple of days. After the treatment, it is not required to be placed under anesthesia or that someone drives the patient home.



About PMN Health and Wellness Center

Peter Martinez-Noda (PMN) Health and Wellness Center is a clinic providing services such as family medicine in Miami, bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, weight management therapy, a medical spa, and more. The clinic has over two decades of experience and the team strives to provide an optimum level of care to patients in a welcoming, professional environment. For more information on services like Botox in Miami, or any questions, please call 786-284-5870 or visit https://www.pmnhealthandwellness.com to book an appointment online.