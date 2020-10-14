Dermal Regeneration Matrix Device Market Set to Witness Huge Growth by 2019-2027

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- Dermal Regeneration Matrix Device Market: Introduction



-Dermal Regeneration Matrix Device is used for treating certain diabetic foot ulcers. The matrix device, which is made of silicone, cow collagen, and shark cartilage, is placed over the ulcer and provides an environment for new skin and tissue to regenerate and heal the wound. Utilization of dermal regeneration matrix devices in wound healing offers numerous benefits in terms of stimulating tissue growth and ensuring relief from various injuries. Furthermore, these devices reduces the occurrence of infection at the wound sites and minimize irritation. Dermal regeneration matrix is gaining importance, which in turn is likely to drive the market.



Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Dermal Regeneration Matrix Device Market



-Chronic wounds have created a significant socioeconomic impact. Chronic wounds generally take longer time to heal and require advanced wound care therapies. Diabetic ulcers are becoming more common due to increased incidence of both Type I and maturity-onset diabetes in developed economies across the world. According to a research done by National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), global prevalence of diabetic foot ulcer was 6.3%, higher in males (4.5%) as compared to that in females (3.5%). For instance, NCBI estimated that globally, every 30 seconds one leg is amputated due to diabetic foot ulcer. Lifetime risk of developing diabetic foot ulcer among the diabetic population is 25%. Thus, increasing prevalence of diabetic foot ulcer is expected to boost the global dermal regeneration matrix device market.



-A large under-addressed population of patients suffering from chronic wounds exists, especially in emerging countries. Increase in per capita income of people in these countries is fueling the adoption of advanced wound care technologies. Better access to advanced wound care and increase in awareness about the cost-effectiveness of advanced wound care therapies have boosted the momentum shift toward these solutions and products. Rate of adoption of solutions and products, such as dermal regeneration matrix, among health care providers is increasing, which in turn is estimated to drive the global dermal regeneration matrix device market during the forecast period.

-Dermal regeneration matrix devices help in the reduction of healing and complications associated with burn injuries, ischemia, trauma, surgeries, and skin disorders. Dermal regeneration matrix devices are commercially available to treat chronic wounds. A large number of market players are engaged in the development of dermal regeneration matrix devices. For instance, in January 2016, Integra LifeSciences Corporation received USFDA approval for its product, Omnigraft Dermal Regeneration Matrix, to treat diabetic foot ulcers that last longer than six weeks and do not involve exposure of the joint capsule, tendon, or bone.



Asia Pacific to Lead Global Dermal Regeneration Matrix Device Market



-Europe is a mature market for diabetic foot ulcer treatment; therefore, the market in the region has been stagnant. The growth rate witnessed by the market in Europe has been sluggish due to a well-established network of major market players, which creates relatively fewer opportunities for growth and business expansion for new market entrants. However, rise in geriatric population and favorable health care reimbursement regulations are likely to drive the market in the region during the forecast period.

-The dermal regeneration matrix device market in several countries in Asia, including Japan, India and China, is untouched or significantly underpenetrated as compared to that in countries in North America and Europe. This is primarily due to a lack of access to dermal regeneration matrix devices in these countries and low level of awareness. These markets offer immense opportunities for the dermal regeneration matrix device market on account of factors such as presence of a large potential population base coupled with continuous economic development witnessed in several countries across Asia. Geographic expansion by major global players in Asia Pacific through distribution and licensing agreements with local distributors and increasing prevalence of diabetes in the region are likely to fuel market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.



Key Players Operating in Global Dermal Regeneration Matrix Device Market



Manufacturers in the global Dermal Regeneration Matrix device market are increasingly investing in research and development of new and innovative techniques to manufacture advanced products for screening. These players are also focused on offering highly efficient and reliable products.



Leading companies operating in the global dermal regeneration matrix device market are:

-Integra LifeSciences

-MiMedx

-Stratatech (Mallinckrodt)

-Theracell

-Organogenesis

-KCI Licensing, Inc.

-Symatese

-Acell

-Kerecis

-Japan Tissue Engineering Co., Ltd.

