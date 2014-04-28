Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Dermatologicals in Costa Rica", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Continuing trends for dermatologicals are mainly related to allergic reactions towards the ongoing changing climate conditions combined with short and long-terms effects of sun exposure (as a consequence of ozone depletion) which made topical remedies one of the most demanded products within dermatologicals. Given the increasing popularity of herbal/traditional ingredients (due to their known effectiveness) in the treatment of skin diseases and conditions, manufacturers are starting to opt for...
Euromonitor International's Dermatologicals in Costa Rica report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Antiparasitics/Lice (Head and Body) Treatments, Antipruritics, Cold Sore Treatments, Haemorrhoid Treatments, Hair Loss Treatments, Medicated Shampoos, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Topical Allergy Remedies/Antihistamines, Topical Antifungals, Topical Germicidals/Antiseptics, Vaginal Antifungals.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Dermatologicals market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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