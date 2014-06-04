Fast Market Research recommends "Dermatologicals in Ireland" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- GlaxoSmithKline's Oilatum emollients 63.4% w/w became available directly to the general Irish public during 2013. Previously, these products had only been available on prescription and were thus promoted exclusively to healthcare professionals. The change affects products aimed both at adults and children containing liquid paraffin at 63.4% concentration, and while the limited overall value sales of these products means that dermatologicals was not substantially dramatically affected, the changes represent a widening of the range of dermatologicals available to Irish consumers, mainly within chemists/pharmacies.
Competitive Landscape
McNeil Healthcare (Ireland) Ltd was the leading player in dermatologicals in 2013 with a 23% value share. The company owes its sustained strong presence in the category to its varied range of products as opposed to any one particularly dominant product, with four of its brands ranking within the top 10 brands in dermatologicals overall. The Anusol and Rogaine brands were positioned in third and fourth places in 2013, accounting for 8% and 5% of value sales respectively, whilst Daktarin and Nizoral were ranked ninth and tenth respectively in dermatologicals, each with a 2% value share. In antifungals, Daktarin and Nizoral were in second and third position respectively in 2013, behind Bayer Ltd's leading brand Canesten. Beyond this, McNeil also offers the Compeed, Aveeno and Cortopin brands, each of which accounted for 2% of total dermatologicals retail value sales in 2013 in what is a highly fragmented and very mature category.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Industry Prospects
Dermatologicals is expected to increase in value at a CAGR of 3% in constant 2013 terms over the forecast period, with positive growth continuing despite the overall maturity of the category and the minimal scope which exists for competition among the category's most established brands. Growth in the category is expected to be derived mainly from changes in consumer practices, with a greater number of Irish people set to purchase OTC dermatologicals for mild skin conditions rather than incurring the high cost of visiting a doctor and obtaining a prescription.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Medicated Skin Care industry in Ireland with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Medicated Skin Care industry in Ireland, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Medicated Skin Care in Ireland market research report includes:
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Dermatologicals in Japan
- Dermatologicals in Iran
- Dermatologicals in Brazil
- Dermatologicals in Norway
- Dermatologicals in Italy
- Dermatologicals in the US
- Dermatologicals in Germany
- Dermatologicals in Canada
- Dermatologicals in Australia
- Dermatologicals in France