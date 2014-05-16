New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Dermatologicals in Singapore"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Dermatological sales saw growth of 3% to reach S$20 million in 2013. This performance was in line with the CAGR over the review period. As hygiene standards amongst Singaporeans remained generally high, cases of dermatological issues, such as fungal infections, remained low. In addition, most consumers preferred to seek professional medical advice, since such issues remained relatively uncommon and, as a result, consumers were less aware of the self-medication options available.
Euromonitor International's Dermatologicals in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Antiparasitics/Lice (Head and Body) Treatments, Antipruritics, Cold Sore Treatments, Haemorrhoid Treatments, Hair Loss Treatments, Medicated Shampoos, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Topical Allergy Remedies/Antihistamines, Topical Antifungals, Topical Germicidals/Antiseptics, Vaginal Antifungals.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Dermatologicals market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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