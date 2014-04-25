New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Dermatologicals in Venezuela"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Vaginal and topical antifungals remained the largest categories in 2013 with 76% combined value share. They traditionally showed high dynamism in the context of strong competition and segmentation. Nevertheless, innovation and launches radically decreased over the review period as problems in importing and in obtaining approvals for new products became harder. Other categories also recorded absence of product developments and introductions.
Euromonitor International's Dermatologicals in Venezuela report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Antiparasitics/Lice (Head and Body) Treatments, Antipruritics, Cold Sore Treatments, Haemorrhoid Treatments, Hair Loss Treatments, Medicated Shampoos, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Topical Allergy Remedies/Antihistamines, Topical Antifungals, Topical Germicidals/Antiseptics, Vaginal Antifungals.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Dermatologicals market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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