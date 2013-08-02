Dermatologist Los Angeles Wieder Dermatology and Laser Center Reveals New Method for Reducing Fat

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- For those men and women seeking outstanding dermatology care for their skin, Los Angeles based Wieder Dermatology and Laser Center provides the latest in diagnosis, treatment and state-of-the-art procedures that will ensure that patients always look and feel their best after they leave. Recognized as a leader in his field and perhaps one of the premier dermatologist Los Angeles has to offer, Dr. Joshua Wieder takes the time to get to know each one of his patients so he can address their individual needs in the most effective way possible.



Dr. Wieder has just announced an exciting new treatment option for those who are generally fit but are having difficulty eliminating small, stubborn areas of fat that are not easily reduced through diet and exercise. The procedure, known as CoolSculpting, has recently been approved by the FDA after years of rigorous testing. It is non-invasive, requiring no needles, incisions, anesthesia or pain medication of any kind. It works by applying a precision tool to the skin that cools and eliminates targeted fat cells in a specific area.



Perhaps the biggest advantage of CoolSculpting is that it involves little to no pain, and there is no recovery period. “Clinical studies involving hundreds of patients show that, for properly selected patients, CoolSculpting is an effective way to reduce fat without the pain, risk, and recovery time of surgical procedures,” an article on the Wieder Dermatology and Laser Center’s website noted.



For anyone interested in CoolSculpting Los Angeles based Wieder Dermatology and Laser Center is known as the premier facility offering the service and is one of the few clinics equipped with the latest technology and expertise to ensure a smooth and worry-free experience.



