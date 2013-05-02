Dermatologist of the Year- Dr Sogair

Khobar, Saudi Arabia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Anti-ageing and age reversal treatments have been gaining prominence in the present era. There are many types of treatments that are now available for treating skin ailments.



Endopeel has been the recent introduction in such treatments that provide a completely different approach to dermatology treatments. Dr Saad Al Sogair is a renowned doctor in the field of aesthetics providing an extensive range of skin care, laser and anti-ageing treatments using advanced technology. He operates from his clinic, Elite Derma Care in Saudi Arabia and is a teacher of Endopeel treatment to the dermatologists across the globe. He has been recently recognized as the “Dermatologist of the year” for his contribution to the field of dermatology.



This revolutionary treatment is result-oriented in muscle tightening and targeting skin blemishes and scars. Endopeel has been a part of the dermatological treatments for over 15 years. Switzerland, Spain, Italy, France, Mexico and other European countries have been practicing this treatment. Dr Sogair specializes in imparting the knowledge on the treatment in a simplified manner and has administered this treatment to many of his patients in Saudi Arabia.



He was recently honored with the “Dermatologist of the year” title by the World Organization of Aesthetic Medicine Doctors located in Switzerland. The organization operates with an aim to recognize doctors worldwide for their contributions to the field of medicine. Each year a medical expert is honored with the title. The organization is believed to provide a platform for many medical professionals to become noticed through their online platform. Signing up with this organization would help the doctor to become ranked on the top search engines and also have an increased social presence. The success of the doctor is identified by the major contributions that they have made that led to the advancement of the medical field.



Dr Saad Al Sogair is the first Saudi Arabian Dermatologist to become recognized as the “Dermatologist of the year” by Switzerland based World Organization of Aesthetic Medicine Doctors. As a pioneer in promoting Endopeel he has been an educator for candidates on this revolutionary treatment method. The services provided by Dr Sogair through Elite Derma Care can be viewed at http://DrSogair.com . To view and witness the advancements in Aesthetic treatments log onto http://aestheticmedicine.org/.



Follow Dr. Sogair on:



Twitter- https://twitter.com/DrSogair

LinkedIn- http://www.linkedin.com/pub/saad-alsogair/61/164/385



Media Contact

Dr Saad Al Sogair

+966599926228

http://DrSogair.com