Dermatology Devices Market : Set Rapid Growth by Top Players Gen, Alma Lasers, Ambicare, AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., Beijing Toplaser Technology Co. Ltd., Biolitec AG,

Europe dermatology devices market accounted for around 27% revenue share in 2018 and is calculated to witness a significant CAGR by 2025. The high adoption of technically advanced dermatology devices, well-established healthcare infrastructure will enhance the regional market growth. Moreover, high awareness about advanced skin treatment and diagnosis, growing demand for facial surgeries in the region along will spur Europe market.



Endorsed as an integral vertical of medical equipment space, the dermatology devices market has been of late, providing lucrative growth opportunities to the investors to exploit economies of scale. This testament is validated from the increasing attempts by the industry giants like Ambicare, Biolitec, Alma Lasers, and various others, that have been working to come up with innovative products.



Not to mention, rising geriatric population, high frequency of obesity, enhancing healthcare expenditures, and high economic affluences have been proliferating the industry outlook. However, umpteen adverse effects of skin treatments and high cost pertaining to the dermatology procedures would likely hinder the market growth in the upcoming years.



One of the prudent rationales behind the escalated growth of dermatology devices industry is the high penetration of treatment devices. This segmental growth can be aptly credited to the surging advancements and mounting awareness regarding availability of superior quality treatment devices. Expediting concerns amongst females pertaining to the facial appearance are further stimulating the market growth across the segment.

Treatment dermatology devices segment is expected to register CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period. The growing adoption of technically advanced treatment is substantially contributing towards high share of segment in the dermatology devices market.



In fact, the treatment devices segment held a significant business share of approximately 4 billion in 2018 and is projected to develop at a growth rate of 12.5 per cent through 2025.

Bifurcated further, the treatment devices segment is predominated by the lasers segment which is estimated to accrue hefty proceeds over the forecast period. Increasing deployment of laser therapy for myriad skin treatments including removal of unwanted hairs, fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots, have laid a positive influence on the treatment devices market.



Defined by a vast application gamut, the global dermatology devices industry is characterized by the body contouring and skin tightening sector. For the records, the sector accounted for over 12.5 per cent revenue share in the 2018 and is likely to progress at a prodigious pace in the upcoming years. The segmental devices find extensive application via the use of radiofrequency to deliver targeted heat to the problematic areas eventually cutting of the unnecessary fat cells.



Meanwhile, the skin rejuvenation segment was pegged at USD 2 billion in 2018, perhaps attributing to the growing demands for skin rejuvenation by the geriatric population on the grounds of attaining a more youthful and healthier skin. The segment is anticipated to foresee appreciable growths over the stipulated time period.



Speaking of the geographical profiles, Europe evolves out as one of the most profitable investment destinations for the dermatology devices market contenders. Reliable sources suggest that the region procured a revenue share of USD 2.3 billion in 2018 and the supremacy is likely to sustain over the ensuing years. The regional trends are explicitly influenced by the availability of improved healthcare facilities and support of myriad organizations for managing patient health effectively.



Another factor driving the market growth across the region accounts to the high consumer inclination towards facial surgeries to augment the facial aesthetics, leading to improved business dynamics of the overall dermatology devices market.