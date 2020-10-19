Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2020 -- Dermatology Drugs Global Market Report 2020 provides insightful data about business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis of Global Market. The report also calls for market – driven results deriving feasibility studies for client needs. MarketInsightsReports ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the real- time scenario.



The global dermatology drugs market is expected to decline from $40.7 billion in 2019 to $36 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -11.7%. The decline is mainly because of drop in sales due to the lockdown measures to contain COVID-19 spread. Apart from restricting non-emergency medical services, new rules of the governments across the globe has forced many companies in the dermatology drug market to halt their business operations which has impacted the market growth.



Top Leading Companies Mentioned are Johnson & Johnson, Allergan Plc, Galderma S.A, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc.



Pharmaceutical companies are offering new drugs referred to as immune modulators for the treatment of skin diseases such as eczema. Eczema is a chronic skin condition caused by the lack of skin proteins that results in inflammation and irritation in the skin. These drugs are used to externally treat the skin without changing the immune system of the body. In addition, unlike topical steroids, these new medications do not cause thinning of the skin and breaking of superficial blood vessels. Tacrolimus (Protopic) and Pimecrolimus (Elidel) are major drugs available for the treatment of eczema.



The dermatology drugs market consists of sales of dermatology drugs and related by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce dermatology drugs to treat skin diseases. This industry includes establishments that produce drugs to treat diseases such as rosacea, dermatitis, hyperhidrosis, androgenic alopecia, acne, microbial infections and other skin disorders.



Browse Full Report at:



