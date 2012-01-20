New Pharmaceuticals market report from GBI Research: "Dermatology Therapeutics Market to 2017 - Alopecia Market is Forecast to Decline Due to Patent Expiry of Finasteride in 2013 and Weak Pipeline"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2012 -- GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "Dermatology Therapeutics Market to 2017 - Alopecia Market is Forecast to Decline Due to Patent Expiry of Finasteride in 2013 and Weak Pipeline". It provides in-depth analysis of the unmet needs, drivers and barriers that affect the global dermatology therapeutics market. The report analyzes the markets for dermatology therapeutics in the US, the top five countries in Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain) and Japan. Treatment usage patterns, revenue by geographical landscape for the indications covered in the report, and annual cost of treatment are forecast until 2017 for the key geographies and leading therapeutic segments. The report provides branded and generics segmentation in the therapeutic landscape segment. The report analyzes the competitive benchmarking for the leading companies and the mergers, acquisitions and licensing agreements that shape the global markets.
GBI Research finds that the dermatology market will continue to grow at a steady CAGR during the period 2010-2017 compared to the CAGR during 2002-2010. The growth is primarily driven by the increase in the psoriasis market, which is attributed to increased competition among the existing products and a strong pipeline with more emerging therapies. Acne is the largest market segment, accounting for 28.7% of the total dermatology therapeutics market, followed by psoriasis (26.4%), rosacea (14.9%) and atopic dermatitis (9%). The global dermatology market is a highly fragmented market with large players facing tough competition. The forthcoming patent expiries of major drugs have increased the competition, further driving the consolidation. The increasing pressure has also driven companies to enter into licensing agreements to allow them to expand their product portfolio and improve competitive positions in the market.
Scope
- Annualized market data for the dermatology therapeutics market from 2002 to 2010, forecast forward to 2017.
- Analysis of the leading therapeutic segments. These include acne, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, rosacea and herpes.
- Analysis of the dermatology therapeutics markets in the leading geographies of the world, which includes the US, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Japan.
- Market characterization of the dermatology therapeutics market including market size, annual cost of treatment, and treatment usage patterns.
- Key drivers and barriers that have a significant impact on the market.
- Coverage of pipeline molecules in various phases of drug development.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Centocor Ortho Biotech Inc, Amgen, Abbott Laboratories, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc.
