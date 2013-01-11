Dermatology Therapeutics Market to 2018 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- Dermatology Therapeutics Market to 2018 - Novel Biologics Targeting Interleukin-17 Receptor Presents New Options in Psoriasis Treatment”. The report provides insights into the dermatology therapeutics market including market forecasts up to 2018. It provides an in-depth analysis of the major dermatological indications, which include psoriasis, acne, rosacea, atopic dermatitis, herpes and alopecia, as well as insights into the dermatology therapeutics R&D pipeline. The report provides in-depth analysis of the unmet needs, drivers and barriers that affect the global dermatology therapeutics market. The report analyzes the markets for dermatology therapeutics in the US, the top five countries in Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain) and Japan. The report provides branded and generics segmentation in the therapeutic landscape segment. In addition, it analyzes the dermatology therapeutics market in India, China and Australia. The report discusses the global pipeline for all the dermatological disorders across various stages of development.



Research finds that the dermatology therapeutics market in the top seven markets was valued at $15.8 billion in 2011, increasing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the review period 2004–2011. The market is projected to witness moderate growth of 2.7% during the 2011–2018 forecast period to reach $19.1 billion. The growth is primarily driven by the increase in the psoriasis market, which is attributed to increased competition among the existing products and a strong pipeline with more emerging therapies. In 2011, psoriasis was the largest market segment, accounting for 29.4% of the total dermatology therapeutics market, followed by acne at 20.9%, alopecia at 18.2% and herpes at 16.7%.



Scope



- Annualized market data for the dermatology therapeutics market from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward to 2018.

- Analysis of the leading therapeutic segments. These include acne, psoriasis, alopecia, atopic dermatitis, rosacea and herpes.

- Analysis of the dermatology therapeutics market in the leading geographies of the world, which includes the US, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Japan.

- Analysis of the dermatology therapeutics market in India, China and Australia.

- Market characterization of the dermatology therapeutics market including market size, annual cost of treatment, and treatment usage patterns.

- Key drivers and barriers that have a significant impact on the market.

- Coverage of pipeline molecules in various phases of drug development.

- Competitive benchmarking of leading companies. Key companies studied in this report are Johnson & Johnson, Abbott, Amgen, Merck & Co., GlaxoSmithKline and Novartis.

- Key M&A activities and licensing agreements up to May 2012 in the global dermatology therapeutics market.

- Information and analysis on aesthetic dermatology.



Reasons to buy



- Align your product portfolio to the markets with high growth potential.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies by identifying the potential region and dermatology therapeutics market segments poised for strong growth.

- Create a more tailored country strategy through the understanding of key drivers and barriers of the global dermatology abuse therapeutics market.

- Develop key strategic initiatives by understanding the key focus areas and top selling therapeutics of leading companies.

- Accelerate and strengthen your market position by identifying key companies for mergers, acquisitions and strategic partnerships.



Companies Mentioned



Johnson & Johnson Amgen Merck & Co. Abbott Laboratories Pfizer GlaxoSmithKline Novartis Medicis Galderma



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/93287/dermatology-therapeutics-market-to-2018-novel-biologics-targeting-interleukin-17-receptor-presents-new-options-in-psoriasis-treatment.html