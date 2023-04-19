DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2023 -- DermTech, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by DermTech, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



San Diego, CA based DermTech, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to aid in the diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. DermTech, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $11.83 million in 2021 to $14.51 million in 2022, and that its Net Loss increased from $78.33 million in 2021 to $116.68 million in 2022.



Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) declined from over $84 per share in February 2021 to as low as $1.55 per share in late December 2022.



