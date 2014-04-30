DeRocco Building Corporation Now Offering New Home Constructions for Spring 2014

Feasterville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- DeRocco Building Corporation is now offering new home constructions for spring 2014. This season is the perfect time to get that new house project started. DeRocco Building Corporation specializes in making dream homes a reality – never think that a project is too big or too complicated.



The company is well versed in all steps in the building process inside and out, and will involve the client in every phase from blueprint layout to the last nail. They strive to provide outstanding customer service before, during, and after construction. If the client wants to build additions in Bucks County in the future, DeRocco Building Corporation is happy to come back and help. They also provide bathroom remodeling in Montgomery County and all their service areas.



The company’s comprehensive design process makes it easy for clients to pitch construction ideas. Everything is explained in laymen’s terms so that customers understand what to expect from the experience. During the initial meeting, staff will consult the client on their ideas, budget, and Project Development Agreement, making sure there are no discrepancies.



During the design phase, staff will work with the client’s specification worksheet to determine what they want in each room of their home. Then design experts will create drawings of floor plans and site plans. After setting a project schedule that works for both client and builder, the construction phase is underway. DeRocco Building Corporation will run all aspects of the project by the client including insulation, heating and cooling, windows, and exterior features. The time and energy that went into the project will be worth it when clients see their finished product – their dream home come to life in reality.



For more information visit DeRocco Building Corporation online or call 215-501-7208.



About DeRocco Building Corporation

For 22 years, DeRocco Building Corporation has been helping their clients with home construction. Their services include designing and creating an addition to the home, both sunrooms and an extra indoor room, remodeling of kitchens or bathrooms, outdoor structures like a patio or specialty feature, and even roofing or siding maintenance. They have been awarded the Coty Contraction of the Year Award for Bucks and Montgomery Counties in Pennsylvania three times since 2000. Located in Feasterville, PA, DeRocco Building Corporation has boasted a premier showroom since 2006 to give clients a glimpse of how their home may look.



For more information, please visit http://www.deroccobuilders.com.