DeRocco Building Corporation Now Offering Patio and Deck Installations This Fall 2013

Feasterville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- The summer time provides the weather to relax outside and soak in the sun. It is the perfect time for barbecues, outdoor gatherings, and entertainment. To prepare homeowners with a beautiful patio space or deck to relax on next summer, DeRocco Building Corporation is pleased to announce they will now be installing patios for their valued clients this fall 2013 season.



Patio installations come in a variety of styles and designs, and the professional builders at DeRocco Building Corporation are able to provide their clients with a custom installation. Whether interested in a brick, stone, or concrete patio, the professional builders will develop the structure using high-quality materials and first class service to ensure the patio’s appearance and longevity.



The professionals at DeRocco will communicate with their clients throughout the entire process to make sure the design is accurate and the materials used will leave them fully satisfied. They can install customized wood benches into the patio design for extra allure and to add style to the property. An expertly designed patio will provide the atmosphere and setting for weekend barbecues and family gatherings at the house.



When needing a new deck built, the experienced and professional builders will design the structure and—after approval from the client—will stick to schedule to make sure the deck is completed within the specified time frame. Using some of the finest wood products to build a sturdy and durable deck, homeowners will be completely satisfied with the outcome of their deck.



For those who wish to see first-hand some of the designs and projects offered by DeRocco Building Corporation, they are encouraged to visit the exclusive showroom in Feasterville, PA. Clients can inquire about various designs and communicate their visions to professionals to see how they can help create the perfect patio.



In addition to their patio installation services, DeRocco Building Corporation will install home additions, remodel kitchens and bathrooms, as well as construct a complete new property. For more information about their services or to schedule an estimate, please call 215-501-7208 or visit their website today.



About DeRocco Building Corporation

For 22 years, DeRocco Building Corporation has been helping their clients with home construction. Their services include designing and creating an addition to the home, both sunrooms and an extra indoor room, remodeling of kitchens or bathrooms, outdoor structures like a patio or specialty feature, and even roofing or siding maintenance. They have been awarded the Coty Contraction of the Year Award for Bucks and Montgomery Counties in Pennsylvania three times since 2000. Located in Feasterville, PA, DeRocco Building Corporation has boasted a premier showroom since 2006 to give clients a glimpse of how their home may look.



For more information, please visit http://www.deroccobuilders.com.