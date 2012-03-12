Derrick Bell Video a Bombshell Afterall As Obama Approval Rating Plummets

Shreveport, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2012 -- While Democrats and the mainstream media declare Andrew Breitbart's "Bombshell" video a dud, polls and the reaction from the American public, especially in the swing states, are indicating otherwise. Recent polling data from http://www.rasmussenreports.com depicts a downward spiral in President Obama's approval rating. While many in the media would surely attribute this to something other then the "bombshell" video from Breitbart (if they actually reported the lower poll numbers), are they actually related?



Recent data from Google Trends depicts a U.S. population that is very interested in Derrick Bell and uncovering the truth of their friendly relationship. In the past 30 days, searches across the U.S. for "Derrick Bell" have soared over 200% as U.S. citizens seek the truth and the media cover up. On further analysis, one can conclude the plummeting poll numbers should be linked to the release of the Andrew Breitbart video. After further review, the states that are seeking the video include swing states that are extremely important to President Obama's reelection campaign.



The top 10 are as follows:



1. Virginia, United States

2. Georgia, United States

3. Illinois, United States

4. North Carolina, United States

5. Ohio, United States

6. Pennsylvania, United States

7. Massachusetts, United States

8. New Jersey, United States

9. Florida, United States

10. Texas, United States



While the media downplays the effectiveness of the Derrick Bell video, Google is depicting a 200% increase in search volume that doesn't show to be slowing down. Whilst this is not a scientific poll, Google does command 66.4% of all U.S. market share.