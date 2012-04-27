Derwent Fencing Receives Rave Reviews for Their Superior Commercial, Security Fencing

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2012 -- Fences serve a wide range of purposes, from heightening an individual or company’s level of privacy to protecting a schoolyard or business from vandalism. And as the UK continues to feel the effects of a volatile economy, crime statistics have been on the rise, prompting more businesses to invest in commercial and security fencing.



This type of fencing allows companies to protect their belongings, buildings and employees from thieves and other potential threats of crime.



In order to attain the highest level of protection, it is essential for businesses to choose a professional, qualified fencing company. But knowing which company will offer the best and most cost-effective service can be difficult.



Receiving rave reviews from past customers, Derwent Fencing has been providing superior commercial fencing services to both commercial and industrial clients for more than 10 years. Servicing companies throughout the UK, Derwent Fencing uses the latest materials and equipment for all fencing installations and prides themselves in offering top-notch customer service.



Derwent Fencing offers a wide range of commercial fencing products and services, with all variations of timber boarding, including general security, acoustics, privacy, decoration and even agricultural fencing. Additionally, the company provides roadside and highway dividers, including protective barriers, railings, handrails, bollards, and height and speed restrictors.



As one of the leading fencing contractors in the UK, Derwent Fencing continues to impress clients with their high quality fencing installations and superior customer service.



Past customer A J Hutchinson from Loughborough said, “Well done – another skilled job from Derwent Fencing. Thank you for leaving the site so clean and tidy and the courtesy you show to your customers.”



And according to past customer Elizabeth M Cheney from Allestree, Derby, “Many thanks for making the alteration to the fence. The fence has now been in place for about one year and it has saved us from a lot of vandalism. In fact, we have had no vandalism at all over the past 12 months.



All of the company’s fencing installations are designed to be attractive and comply with all relevant Health & Safety Regulations.



For more information, visit http://www.DerwentFencing.org



About Derwent Fencing

For more than 10 years, family run fencing company Derwent Fencing has been providing first-class commercial fencing services to both commercial and industrial clients. As one of the leading fencing contractors in the country, the company provides top-notch customer service and fencing installations to companies throughout the UK. The company uses the very latest materials and equipment for a wide range of fencing services including security, chain link, agricultural, acoustic, steel railings, industrial and commercial.