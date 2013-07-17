Des Case Air Breathers - an Efficient Way to Eliminate the Risks of Contamination

Burlington, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- Industrial equipments are one of the most costliest and vital part of any small or large scale industry. The success of any enterprise is based on the efficiency of its industrial equipments, and can turn upside down due to any gap in their functionality. Contamination is a critical reason of the reduced efficiency of these equipments. It occurs due to the irregular contraction or expansion occurrences in the reservoirs or the changes in the fluid level in the tank. The contamination leads to the damage of the equipments, thus affecting the productivity of the businesses.



Des case air breathers come as a great help to reduce the risks of contamination in the reservoirs. These air breathers are placed inside the tanks, instead of the traditional regular caps. They include a flexible nylon standpipe and polycarbonate body that allows easy monitoring of the high contrast silica gel. Oil safe containers are another important element of industrial lubrication techniques. These containers are ideally required at situations where oil is frequently replaced under critical conditions, and the risks of contamination are extremely high. These containers help to store the oil in a safe manner, avoiding the chances of contamination due to dust, air, or water.



Besides the range of oil safe containers and des case air breathers, oil analysis kits are yet another vital medium of checking the condition of the lubricated equipment. These kits help in measuring the status of the lubrication done to the reservoirs, and analyze the need of repeating the procedure. The oil analysis kits are a great method to check the requirement of lubrication maintenance in the industrial equipments.



