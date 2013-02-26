Desert Hot Tubs Awarded Territory Dealer of the Year by Hot Spring Spas

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Desert Hot Tubs, a local hot tub retailer with showrooms in Chandler, AZ and Glendale, AZ recently received a 2012 Terrioty Dealer of the Year Award from Watkins Manufacturing Corp., makers of Hot Spring® Spas, the world’s number one-selling brand of hot tubs. Desert Hot Tubs was honored at the 2013 Hot Spring Dealer Kick-Off held recently in Phoenix, Arizona.



“Jeff Hartman, owner of Desert Hot Tubs, earned this distinguished award because they were outstanding in all aspects of serving HotSpring® customers,” says Mike Dunn, Executive Vice President of HotSpring® Spas. “Desert Hot Tubs was selected as the leading dealer in their geographic region for excellence in sales, marketing, customer satisfaction and service,” adds Dunn.



“Receiving this honor motivates us even more to provide the absolute best experience for our customers. We take tremendous pride in building great relationships with our hot tub owners,” said Jeff Hartman. “HotSpring® spas allow owners to relax and re-charge, or enjoy fun with family and friends in the privacy and convenience of their own backyards,” explains Hartman.



Desert Hot Tubs is the exclusive premier factory direct dealer for HotSpring® Spas in the Metro Phoenix Arizona area, with two convenient showrooms, one located at 5115 West Bell Road, Glendale, AZ 85308 (602) 863-3305 and the other at 1400 South Arizona Avenue, Chandler, AZ 85286 (480) 855-1981.



