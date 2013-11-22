Desert Hot Tubs Proudly Announces the Opening of Its Third Hot Tub Store in Tolleson, Arizona

Tolleson, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- A leader in sales, service and repair for their region Desert Hot Tubs proudly announces the opening of their third location in Tolleson. The award winning Arizona hot tub dealer offers the utmost in customer service at the Tolleson location by offering a hot tub soak in a private room during a virtual evening experience.



Already a virtual hub for hot tubs in the metro Phoenix AZ area with stores in Glendale and Chandler, Jeff Hartman, owner of Desert Hot Tubs, announces the grand opening of his third Phoenix, Arizona metro area hot tub store in Tolleson. Pleased to carry the full line of hot tubs from HotSpring Spas, Limelight Hot Tubs, and Hot Spot Spas, Hartman has now officially upped the ante with a virtual experience for Tolleson hot tub shoppers. The new store will include an extraordinarily large private “mood room” or, dark room for a simulated night time experience. Much to the enjoyment of shoppers the mood room will include at least one running model from all four of the HotSpring spa collections. Hartman said of the innovative idea wholly centered on the ultimate in customer service, “We thought this would really engage our customers in an enjoyable way. For additional privacy we have a changing area for our customer’s convenience. Then, anyone who wishes to personally test soak the hot tub of their choice can do so and enjoy it. By far, it’s a big hit.”



Tackling sales, service and maintenance, all three locations are one-stop-shops for an exceptional hot tub purchasing or perusing experience. Happily serving the residents of Surprise, Sun City West, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Mesa, Tempe, Gilbert and Apache Junction the company is elated to bring their hot spa award winning service to a new region. An exclusive dealer in Phoenix for HotSpring since 1991 Desert Hot Tubs was the proud recipient of the Territory Dealer Of The Year Award in 2012 presented by Watkins Manufacturing Corp. Additionally, the company was honored at the 2013 Hot Spring Dealer Kick-Off held recently in Phoenix which brought attention to the company’s devotion to excellence in sales, marketing, customer satisfaction and service. Jeff Hartman invites all metro Phoenix area residents to stop in and say hello and wishes all an extremely happy holiday season.



For more information visit http://www.DesertHotTubs.com.



Contact:

Jeff Hartman – Owner

9897 W. McDowell

Tolleson, AZ 85353

(623) 266-6606

JeffH@DesertHotTubs.com