Desert Tourism Market May See a Big Move with Expedia Group, Fareportal, China Travel

The global Desert Tourism market is expected to with massive growth in the forecasted period due to increased per capita income and growing interest in luxurious travelling. And Desert areas are no longer left unattempted in tourism developments. Varieties formation of natural assets provides a spectrum of attraction to many segments of tourists, especially to nature lovers and adventure ecotourists. Broad and white salt plains, golden dunes as well as light green, yellow and red hilly areas make a wonderful spectrum of worth seeing colours for desert tourists in daylight. In fact, a variant form of the natural forms such as desert forms (of wind and water erosion), special flora and fauna and beautiful panoramas are among many wonders to natural ecotourists.



AMA Research published a new research publication on "Global Desert Tourism Market Insights, to 2025" with 150+ pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Desert Tourism market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest COVID scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Expedia Group (United States), Booking Holdings (Priceline Group) (United States), China Travel (China), China CYTS Tours Holding (China), American Express Global Business Travel (GBT), BCD Group (Netherlands), Travel Leaders Group (United States), Fareportal (United States), AAA Travel (United States) and Corporate Travel Management (Australia).



Market Trend

- Rising Attractive due to Attractive Marketing and Promotion Such as Social Media Impact

- Increasing Service Standard in Desert Tourism Industry



Market Drivers

- The Desert Tourism Promotions by Government Bodies

- High Demand due to Interests to Visit Unique Places and Experience Local Culture



Opportunities

- Emerging New Destination with All Advance Service Standards in Emerging Economics

- The Growing Inclination Towards Adventure Travelling in Both Developed and Developing Countries



Restraints

- The Issue Related to Environmental Concerns



Challenges

- Government Taxation to Travel and Tourism Industry



Market Competition

This report covers the recent COVID-19 incidence and its impact on Global Desert Tourism Market. The pandemic has widely affected the economic scenario. This study assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the market. Each company profiled in the research document is studied considering various factors such as product and its application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and development activity like merger & Acquisitions, JVs, Product launch etc. Readers will be able to gain complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on important strategies that key and emerging players are taking to maintain their ranking in the Global Desert Tourism Market. The study highlights how competition will change dynamics in the coming years and why players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.



According to the Regional Segmentation the Desert Tourism Market provides the Information covers following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)



The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

On 27th November 2018, Corporate Travel Management (CTM) today confirmed its position at the forefront of the business travel market as the first Travel Management Company to enable a selection of its corporate customers to access live content from a new technology platform launched by airline, Qantas



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Desert Tourism Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Desert Tourism Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Desert Tourism Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Desert Tourism Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Desert Tourism Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Direct-market Desert Tourism, Experience and Education Desert Tourism, Event and Recreation Desert Tourism), Age (Below 30 Years Old, 30-40 Years Old, 40-50 Years Old, Above 50 Years Old))

5.1 Global Desert Tourism Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Desert Tourism Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Desert Tourism Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Desert Tourism Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Desert Tourism Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



