DesertLED Launches New Off-Road Lighting Web Site

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2012 -- DesertLED™, based in Southern California, is an authorized distributor for Rigid Industries. All products carry the manufactures warranty and all items will be shipped within the first 3 business days after your order is placed. Products not in stock will be Drop shipped and the customer will be notified of the status within the next business day. DesertLED™ is currently offering a Free Shipping Promotion that includes all orders billed at more then $250.00 plus tax.



DesertLED™ also offers an extensive wholesale program. Buyer must have a Business License and Tax Number to purchase wholesale from DesertLED™



Rigid Industries, located in Mesa Arizona, is the industry leader and originator of the most efficient LED lighting solutions. Rigid’s patented Hybrid and Specter Optics systems and state of the art electronics technology makes their LED products a top-tier leader. Rigid, a US made product, also maintains class-leading affordability. Rigid Industries is the pioneer of the forward projecting high intensity LED light bars and has patented technology allowing our lights to 40% more Lux while drawing up to 50% less power than any competitor. http://www.rigidindustries.com/



About DesertLED.com

DesertLED.com has been in business for almost a decade, specializing in the sales and service of Rigid Industries Off Road LED Lighting. DesertLED was the first web site in the cyber world to make the Rigid Industries Dually D2 lights available for purchase. The Rigid Industries SR Specter and Hybrid series also were first announced and made available on the DesertLED platform. For more information visit http://www.desertled.com/