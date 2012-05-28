DesertLED.com Gets Brighter With SoCalSuperTrucks

Bloomington, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2012 -- "DesertLED.com will now be able to improve shipping times with the SoCalSuperTrucks warehouse in place, and most orders will be processed and shipped within 24 to 48 hours," stated a spokesperson from SoCalSuperTrucks. “With the help of DesertLED.com we will increased our buying power and inventory levels, thus improving support to our valued customers”.



SoCalSuperTrucks is a well-known Southern California Off-Road institution; with a great showroom, installation bays, fully stocked warehouse, and application specific solutions. http://www.socalsupertrucks.com/home.jsp



Rigid Industries, located in Mesa Arizona, is the industry leader and originator of the most efficient LED lighting solutions. Rigid’s patented Hybrid and Specter Optics systems and state of the art electronics technology makes their LED products a top-tier leader. Rigid, a US made product, also maintains class-leading affordability. Rigid Industries is the pioneer of the forward projecting high intensity LED light bars and has patented technology allowing our lights to 40% more Lux while drawing up to 50% less power than any competitor. http://www.rigidindustries.com/



About DesertLED.com

DesertLED.com has been in business for almost a decade, specializing in the sales and service of Rigid Industries Off Road LED Lighting. DesertLED was the first web site in the cyber world to make the Rigid Industries Dually D2 lights available for purchase. The Rigid Industries SR Specter and Hybrid series also were first announced and made available on the DesertLED platform. For more information visit www.DesertLED.com .