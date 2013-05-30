Desi Dime Becomes India's Largest Community Driven Online Shopping Website

Mumbai, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Shopping has been massively affected by the online boom, and it is now customary for people to look first for deals and vouchers online before hitting the high streets, or even use them to order online and save even more. India’s economic explosion has caused a similar boom, but the cultural differences have seen them attempt to handle things in a rather different way. Desi Dime is a community driven site that uses a form of knowledge crowdsourcing to provide the best deals for everyone.



The site shows offers and discounts on products from a wide range of stores both online and on the high street, including electronics, homeware, clothing and more. Coupon codes and vouchers are regularly posted in a variety of different forms be it daily deals, special promotions, freebies, coupons, online and in-store deals.



Users can browse the site freely as if it were an online store itself- checking the products as listed on their own websites with high quality imagery and detailed product descriptions as well as clear pricing and a breakdown of the discount offer. If users want the item, they can then click through to the selling site to purchase it.



A spokesperson for Desidime explained, “The site is completely free to use and we have made a promise that no user will ever post paid advertising to the site. Nor does the site sell any of its own products. It is meant to be a sort of Indian Shopping singularity- a central hub from which people can find everything they need easily, and with the benefit of amazing discounts and offers. The popular deals and daily deals sections of the website are constantly being updated, so it’s good to check back regularly. We believe our community is special and it’s the community that has driven our success to become the number one community driven shopping site in India.”



About Desi Dime

Desi Dime is a completely free and user driven online shopping community for the 'Aam Janta' in India. It was created to provide a platform for users to collaborate, make friends and share information in order to make the best shopping decisions. Their objective is to create a community which is created by the users, for the users, to share the best deals available on the net and across India. Desi Dime wants to create a one-stop location where all can go shopping. For more information, please visit: http://www.desidime.com/