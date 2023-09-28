Desiccant Dehumidifier Market Worth $749 Million by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2023 -- The Desiccant Dehumidifier Market is projected to grow from USD 578 million in 2023 to reach USD 749 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the desiccant dehumidifier market is driven by the increasing adoption of desiccant dehumidifiers in various industries, increasing government regulatory policies and incentives for clean energy are the major factors driving the growth of the desiccant dehumidifier market.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=2593005



Browse in-depth TOC on "Desiccant Dehumidifier Market"

124 – Tables

51 – Figures

232 – Pages



By product type, the fixed or mounted type desiccant dehumidifiers are projected to hold the largest share of the desiccant dehumidifier market during the forecast period.



The fixed or mounted desiccant dehumidifier segment held the larger market share in 2022, and the portable segment is expected to exhibit higher growth during the forecast period. Portable dehumidifiers are typically lightweight and compact; some models are even equipped with wheels for easy mobility. These portable desiccant dehumidifiers are increasingly being adopted in gyms, basements, sports arenas, and commercial spaces where low-capacity desiccant dehumidifiers are required. Factors like rising investments in product innovation for portable desiccant dehumidifiers also enable the segment's high growth rate in the desiccant dehumidifier market.



By application, the electronics segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The electronics application is expected to account for the highest growth of the desiccant dehumidifier industry, as desiccant dehumidifiers are deployed in the manufacturing of electronic devices ranging from the smallest embedded systems and handheld devices to large mainframes and supercomputers. They are used to protect electronic control equipment and bus bars from corrosion and problems caused by flashovers. Excessive humidity/moisture causes corrosion of 'circuit points,' condensation on a microchip's circuit surface, and improper adhesion causing operational failure of the semiconductor. For the protection of electronics and to provide the right working environment, desiccant dehumidifiers are used.



Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=2593005



North America is expected to hold the largest share in the market by 2028.



The North American region is expected to hold the largest share of the desiccant dehumidifier market during the forecast period. The US is a major contributor to the growth of the desiccant dehumidifier market in North America. This can be attributed to the increasing adoption of desiccant dehumidifiers across various applications such as food production and processing, where desiccant dehumidifiers aid in maintaining ideal moisture levels, thereby preventing food quality degradation. Desiccant dehumidifiers are widely used and accepted systems in industrial and commercial applications in North America that require specific humid conditions in food processing, warehousing industry, storage, and pharmaceutical manufacturing. They are also installed in supermarkets and waterworks facilities. With the expansion of manufacturing units, warehouses, water treatment facilities, and lithium-ion battery production plants in North America, there is a growing need for desiccant dehumidifiers to maintain appropriate humidity levels.



Major players operating in desiccant dehumidifier companies include Munters (Sweden), Bry-Air (India), Condair Group (Switzerland), Cotes (Denmark), Seibu Giken DST (Sweden), Trotec (Austria), DehuTech AB™ (Sweden), Fisen Corporation (US), Atlas Copco (Sweden), and Parker Hannifin Corporation (US).